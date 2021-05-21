Logo
SSR Mining announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, May 21, 2021

DENVER, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX:SSR) ("SSR Mining" or "the Company") announces that each of the ten nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Friday, May 21, 2021. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Name

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

A.E. Michael Anglin

141,198,474

99.14%

1,225,838

0.86%

Rod Antal

142,176,805

99.83%

247,507

0.17%

Thomas R. Bates, Jr.

142,224,982

99.86%

199,331

0.14%

Brian R. Booth

128,195,730

90.01%

14,228,583

9.99%

Edward C. Dowling, Jr.

129,422,951

90.87%

13,001,361

9.13%

Simon A. Fish

140,913,368

98.94%

1,510,944

1.06%

Alan P. Krusi

142,056,629

99.74%

367,684

0.26%

Beverlee F. Park

142,165,864

99.82%

258,448

0.18%

Grace Kay Priestly

141,975,907

99.69%

448,405

0.31%

Elizabeth A. Wademan

142,189,439

99.84%

234,873

0.16%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation; and (iii) a resolution approving SSR Mining's 2021 Share Compensation Plan.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:


Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditor

150,432,746

96.17%

5,990,600

3.83%







Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

136,771,128

96.04%

5,646,552

3.96%

Approval of 2021 Share Compensation Plan

105,232,673

73.89%

37,185,005

26.11%

AboutÂ SSRÂ Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA,Â Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assetsÂ in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000Â gold-equivalentÂ ounces.Â SSRÂ MiningÂ isÂ listedÂ underÂ theÂ tickerÂ symbolÂ SSRMÂ onÂ theÂ NASDAQÂ andÂ theÂ TSX,Â andÂ SSRÂ onÂ theÂ ASX.

SSRÂ MiningÂ Contacts:
F.Â EdwardÂ Farid,Â ExecutiveÂ ViceÂ President,Â ChiefÂ CorporateÂ DevelopmentÂ OfficerÂ 
SSRÂ MiningÂ Inc.
E-Mail:Â [email protected]
Phone:Â +1Â (888)Â 338-0046Â orÂ +1Â (604)Â 689-3846

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO87044&sd=2021-05-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-announces-voting-results-from-2021-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301297193.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO87044&Transmission_Id=202105211830PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO87044&DateId=20210521
