US Stocks End Mostly Lower Friday

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

US Stocks End Mostly Lower Friday

Dow Jones up 11.76% for the year

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
May 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,207.84 on Friday with a gain of 123.69 points or 0.36%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,155.86 for a loss of 3.26 points or -0.08%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,470.99 for a loss of 64.75 points or -0.48%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 20.15 for a loss of 0.52 points or -2.52%.

For the week, the Dow Jones was down -0.5%, the S&P 500 was down -0.4% and the Nasdaq had a gain of 0.3%. For the year, the Dow Jones leads gains for the major indexes with a return of 11.76%, the S&P 500 is up 10.6% and the Nasdaq has a gain of 5.52%.

Friday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Friday with a volatile week for the major indexes. Financials led sector gains while technology and semiconductors led losses.

Cryptocurrencies were also sharply lower after further effects from a Chinese crackdown on bitcoin mining in the country. China has previously been known as a top hot spot for crypto mining. The Grayscale Digital Fund was down -14.77% for the day and the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (

BITW, Financial) was down -1.77%.

In other news Friday:

  • Kansas City Southern (KSU, Financial) has ended its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP, Financial) and instead plans to be acquired by Canadian National Railway (CNI, Financial).
  • The Markit Composite PMI increased to 68.1 in May from 63.5. The Markit Manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5 from 60.5 and the Markit Services PMI increased to 70.1 from 64.7.
  • April existing home sales decreased -2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million.
  • The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed an increase of two rigs in the U.S., a decrease of one rig in Canada and a decrease of -20 rigs internationally.

Across the board:

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,215.27 for a gain of 7.51 points or 0.34%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,343.46 for a gain of 5.68 points or 0.42%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,371.42 for a gain of 7.68 points or 0.05%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,363.16 for a gain of 74.84 points or 0.66%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,689.84 for a gain of 6.31 points or 0.24%; the S&P 100 at 1,883.16 for a loss of 3.00 points or -0.16%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,411.74 for a loss of 82.36 points or -0.61%; the Russell 3000 at 2,478.24 for a loss of 1.18 points or -0.048%; the Russell 1000 at 2,334.96 for a loss of 1.75 points or -0.075%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,337.93 for a loss of 19.98 points or -0.046%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 865.49 for a gain of 3.47 points or 0.40%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.