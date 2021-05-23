US Stocks End Mostly Lower Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,207.84 on Friday with a gain of 123.69 points or 0.36%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,155.86 for a loss of 3.26 points or -0.08%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,470.99 for a loss of 64.75 points or -0.48%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 20.15 for a loss of 0.52 points or -2.52%.
For the week, the Dow Jones was down -0.5%, the S&P 500 was down -0.4% and the Nasdaq had a gain of 0.3%. For the year, the Dow Jones leads gains for the major indexes with a return of 11.76%, the S&P 500 is up 10.6% and the Nasdaq has a gain of 5.52%.
Friday's Market Movers
U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Friday with a volatile week for the major indexes. Financials led sector gains while technology and semiconductors led losses.
Cryptocurrencies were also sharply lower after further effects from a Chinese crackdown on bitcoin mining in the country. China has previously been known as a top hot spot for crypto mining. The Grayscale Digital Fund was down -14.77% for the day and the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW, Financial) was down -1.77%.
In other news Friday:
- Kansas City Southern (KSU, Financial) has ended its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP, Financial) and instead plans to be acquired by Canadian National Railway (CNI, Financial).
- The Markit Composite PMI increased to 68.1 in May from 63.5. The Markit Manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5 from 60.5 and the Markit Services PMI increased to 70.1 from 64.7.
- April existing home sales decreased -2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million.
- The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed an increase of two rigs in the U.S., a decrease of one rig in Canada and a decrease of -20 rigs internationally.
Across the board:
- Apple (AAPL, Financial) -1.48% on closing statements in Apple versus Epic.
- Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) +2.60% on news of four for one stock split.
- Vantage Drilling Company (VTGDF, Financial) +92.11%
- Ford (F, Financial) +6.77%
Small-Cap Stocks
In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,215.27 for a gain of 7.51 points or 0.34%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,343.46 for a gain of 5.68 points or 0.42%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,371.42 for a gain of 7.68 points or 0.05%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,363.16 for a gain of 74.84 points or 0.66%.
Other Notable Indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,689.84 for a gain of 6.31 points or 0.24%; the S&P 100 at 1,883.16 for a loss of 3.00 points or -0.16%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,411.74 for a loss of 82.36 points or -0.61%; the Russell 3000 at 2,478.24 for a loss of 1.18 points or -0.048%; the Russell 1000 at 2,334.96 for a loss of 1.75 points or -0.075%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,337.93 for a loss of 19.98 points or -0.046%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 865.49 for a gain of 3.47 points or 0.40%.
