Murchison Minerals Enters Into Amended Option Agreement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Murchison Minerals Enters Into Amended Option Agreement

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (

TSXV:MUR, Financial) announces that further to its press release on May 6, 2021 regarding the entering into of an option agreement (the "Original Option Agreement") with Gestion Aline Leclerc Inc. (the "Optionor") granting Murchison an option to earn 100% interest in 75 mineral claims covering 2,377 hectares (the "Property Package"), it has entered into an amended option agreement (the "Amended Option Agreement") with the Optionor whereby the parties agreed to: (i) in the event the Company wishes to satisfy up to $400,000 in option payments in common shares, use a price equal to the greater of $0.07 or the 20 day volume weighted average price of the common shares prior to the day the Company elects to satisfy such option payment; and (ii) remove the ability of the Company to pay the $1,000,000 re-purchase price of the 1% NSR through the issuance of common shares of the Company. All other terms of the Original Option Agreement remain the same.

For further information on the Property Package please refer to the Company's press release of May 6, 2021.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (

TSXV:MUR, Financial)

Murchison is a Canadianâbased exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned BrabantâMcKenzie zincâcopperâsilver project in northâcentral Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickelâcopperâcobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 108.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com.

For further information, please contact:

JeanâCharles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO or Erik H Martin, CFO
Tel: (416) 350â3776
[email protected]

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO
Tel: 416-868-1079 x 251
[email protected]

ForwardâLooking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forwardâlooking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forwardâlooking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forwardâlooking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forwardâlooking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648639/Murchison-Minerals-Enters-Into-Amended-Option-Agreement

img.ashx?id=648639

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment