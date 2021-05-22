BitRush Corp. Obtains Full Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BitRush Corp. Obtains Full Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO US NEWSWIRES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / BitRush Corp. (CSE:BRH)(Frankfurt:0XSN) ("BitRush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has granted an order (the "Revocation Order") fully revoking the cease trade order issued by the OSC on December 2, 2016 (the "FFCTO").

The cease trade order had been imposed by the OSC due to the failure of Corporation to file, its CEO and CFO certificates to accompany the interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended for the year ended September 30, 2016 within the time required by Ontario securities laws.

The current directors and officers of the Corporation are as follows: Karsten Arend, President and Chief Executive Officer, and a Director of the Company; Keith Li, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company; Hansjoerg Wagner, Director of the Company and Edward (Ted) Boyd, Director of the Company.

Save for certain historical continuous disclosure materials the Corporation has been exempted from filing pursuant to the Revocation Order, the Corporation has filed all continuous disclosure materials required to be filed pursuant to applicable securities laws. These materials are available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Corporation has filed the following documents on SEDAR: unaudited annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis for such years and the CEO and CFO certificates required under National Instrument 52-109 in respect of the above-mentioned annual filings.

The Corporation has provided an undertaking to the OSC that it will hold an annual and special general meeting of shareholders within the next three months.

Notwithstanding the Revocation Order, the Company's common shares which are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "BRH" remain suspended from trading in accordance with the rules of the CSE which will continue until such time as the Company meets the requirements of the CSE for trading in the common shares to resume. The Corporation does not have any definitive plans in place for the operation of a business going forward. However, it is the intention of management of the Corporation to investigate opportunities going forward.

Karsten Arend, the President and Chief Executive Officer of BitRush stated: "We're pleased and excited about having obtained this order which gives us the opportunity to finally move forward on a path towards success".

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, the Company's future plans) constitute forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions including, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient funds and to find appropriate business opportunities in a timely manner. Forward- looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, include, but are not limited to, the inability of the Company to attract investors, to find appropriate business opportunities on a viable economic basis or to raise funds in a timely manner, if at all, in order to grow and develop a business and/or the failure to formulate definitive plans to operate a business successfully, or the inability of the Company to reactivate the trading of its shares on the CSE.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Karsten Arend
CEO, President and Director

For further information, contact Karsten Arend at (647) 660-8703 or [email protected].

SOURCE: BitRush Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648641/BitRush-Corp-Obtains-Full-Revocation-of-Cease-Trade-Order

img.ashx?id=648641

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment