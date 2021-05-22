New Beginnings Acquisition Corp (NBA) CEO Michael Liebowitz Bought $240,129 of Shares

CEO of New Beginnings Acquisition Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Liebowitz (insider trades) bought 24,061 shares of NBA on 05/20/2021 at an average price of $9.98 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $240,129.

