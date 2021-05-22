Glendon Capital Management LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, VEREIT Inc, FTS International Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, CURO Group Holdings Corp, Realty Income Corp

Santa Monica, CA, based Investment company Glendon Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, VEREIT Inc, FTS International Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Vistra Corp, sells FirstEnergy Corp, CURO Group Holdings Corp, Realty Income Corp, CVR Partners LP, Oi SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glendon Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Glendon Capital Management LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $917 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CHK, VER, FTSI, STAR, XOG,

CHK, VER, FTSI, STAR, XOG, Added Positions: NRG, VST, CF,

NRG, VST, CF, Reduced Positions: ALLY, BHC,

ALLY, BHC, Sold Out: FE, CURO, O, UAN, OIBR.C, EPR, DAN, LUV, UAL, DAL, AAL,

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 3,904,752 shares, 18.48% of the total portfolio. New Position CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 3,569,477 shares, 17.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% VEREIT Inc (VER) - 4,076,876 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,919,506 shares, 14.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.25% Vistra Corp (VST) - 3,371,293 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.60%

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.48%. The holding were 3,904,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.17%. The holding were 4,076,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 1,760,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $18.27, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 601,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 78.27%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,091,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 3,371,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.09 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $15.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CVR Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.78 and $40.35, with an estimated average price of $24.1.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Oi SA. The sale prices were between $1.47 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.84.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14.

