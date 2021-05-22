Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) Executive Chairman and CEO Mitchell Gold Sold $784,356 of Shares

Executive Chairman and CEO of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mitchell Gold (insider trades) sold 52,186 shares of ALPN on 05/20/2021 at an average price of $15.03 a share. The total sale was $784,356.

For the complete insider trading history of ALPN, click here

.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership