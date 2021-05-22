Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) President and CEO Glendon E. French Iii Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Pulmonx Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glendon E. French Iii (insider trades) sold 26,000 shares of LUNG on 05/20/2021 at an average price of $41.91 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

For the complete insider trading history of LUNG, click here

.

