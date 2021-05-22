Facebook Inc (FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sold $2.9 million of Shares

CFO of Facebook Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M. Wehner (insider trades) sold 9,607 shares of FB on 05/19/2021 at an average price of $303.83 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

