3 Risky Picks that Could Pay Off

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Risky Picks that Could Pay Off

These businesses have weak financials, but their profitability is good

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Below are three stocks that have underperformed the broader market recently. They are also in financial distress, as represented by poor Altman Z-Scores, which indicates that they face liquidity issues and are at risk of bankruptcy within the next two years.

Nonetheless, their operating activities are profitable, as indicated by GuruFocus profitability ratings of at least 6 out of 10. They also hold positive recommendation ratings on Wall Street, meaning that sell-side analysts expect their share prices to increase.

Thus, while these investments are risky, they do have a chance of improving their conditions and going on to become good investments.

Ball Corp

The first stock to have a look at is Ball Corp (

BLL, Financial), a Broomfield, Colorado-based supplier of aluminum packaging products to several industries including beverage, personal care and household products in North America and internationally.

The stock has an Altman Z-Score of 2.51, indicating mild financial distress. The interest coverage ratio of 4.8 indicates that the company can keep on paying its interest expenses for the time being, although the balance sheet seems to be highly leveraged. The debt-equity ratio is 2.21, which ranks worse than 92.90% of 310 companies that operate in the packaging and containers industry.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 7 out of 10 to the company's profitability, driven by a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 25.32% (versus the industry median of 7.69%) and a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 21.68% (versus the industry median of 10.77%).

Wall Street sell side analysts forecast that the share price will rebound within 12 months, hitting an average target price of $106.40, which would reflect a 22.61% upside from Friday's closing price. Analysts have issued three strong buy recommendation ratings, four buy recommendation ratings and six hold recommendation ratings for the stock.

The stock declined by 3.3% so far this year for a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, underperforming the S&P 500's 11% gain.

Penn National Gaming Inc

The second stock to have a look at is Penn National Gaming Inc (

PENN, Financial), a Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based owner and operator of gaming, racing properties and slot machines.

The stock has an Altman Z-Score of 1.04, which indicates severe financial distress. The interest coverage ratio of 0.68 indicates that the company will need to raise additional liquidity in order to cover its interest payments. The debt-equity ratio is 4.06, which ranks worse than 90.26% of 780 companies operating in the travel and leisure industry.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's profitability, driven by an operating income margin of 10.01% versus the industry median of -8.68%.

The share price ($77.57 as of May 21) is expected to bounce back strongly within the next 52 weeks, as sell side analysts on Wall Street have established an average target price of $105.36, mirroring a 36% upside from current levels. The stock has one strong buy recommendation rating, five buy recommendation ratings and five hold recommendation ratings.

The stock price has fallen by 4.10% so far this year for a market capitalization of $12.13 billion.

Science Applications International Corp

The third stock to have a look at is Science Applications International Corp (

SAIC, Financial), a Reston, Virginia-based provider of engineering and enterprise information technology services to U.S. clients.

The stock has an Altman Z-Score of 2.36, indicating that the company is in minor financial distress. The interest coverage ratio of 3.64 tells that the company should be able to keep on paying its interest expenses for the time being. The debt-equity ratio is 1.76, which ranks worse than 93.16% of 1,900 companies that are operating in the software industry.

The operating activities appear profitable, as GuruFocus has assigned the company a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The score is driven by a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 105.48% versus the industry median of 19.1%.

The share price closed at $88.68 on May 21, and sell side analysts have set an average target price of $100.22 per share, reflecting a 13% upside. Sell side analysts have issued two strong buys, three buys and three hold recommendation ratings for this stock.

The stock has fallen by 4.27% so far this year for a market capitalization of $5.14 billion.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned in this article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso