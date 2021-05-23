Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of UFS, FOE, HWCC, and PPD

ï»¿NEW YORK, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Domtar Corporation (: UFS)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of UFS to Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share.

Ferro Corporation (: FOE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FOE to Prince International Corporation for $22.00 per share.

Houston Wire & Cable Company ( HWCC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HWCC to Omni Cable.

PPD, Inc. ( PPD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PPD to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $47.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

