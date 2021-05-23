SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges SOS Limited (: SOS) investors to submit their losses now.Â Â



Class Period: July 22, 2020 â Feb. 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SOS

Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

SOS Limited ( SOS, Financial) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint centers on SOSâs purported entry into the bitcoin mining business. On Jan. 21, 2021, SOS claimed it purchased over 15,000 mining rigs from HY International Group New York (âHYâ), and a month later, claimed that 5,000 mining rigs had gone live.

The complaint alleges that, in truth, SOS has misrepresented the type and/or existence of bitcoin mining rigs SOS claimed to have purchased and concealed related party transactions.

The truth emerged on Feb. 26, 2021, when Hindenburg Research and Culper Research both claimed that SOS was an intricateÂ âpump and dumpâÂ scheme that used fake addresses and doctored photos of cryptoÂ miners to create an illusion of success. The analysts pointed out that the companyâs SEC filings, for instance,Â listed a hotel room as the firmâs headquarters. The analysts also questioned whether SOS had actually purchased the claimed mining rigs, as HY appears to be a fake shell company. Most damaging, the analysts alleged that photos SOS had published of their âmining rigsâ were phony. Culper noted that the photographed SOS âminersâÂ werenât the A10 ProsÂ the company claimed to own. Instead, they were pictures of Avalonâs A1066 miners. Hindenburg further found theÂ original imagesÂ from SOSâs site belonged to a legitimate rival, RHY.

After the class period, on Mar. 9, 2021 SOS admitted that rig seller HY was formed to preserve the âconfidentialityâ of a Chinese seller of used mining rigs.

Then, on Mar. 12, 2021 Culper claimed that SOS board member Wenbin Wu is directly linked to HY and arguing that SOSâs supposed desire for ââconfidentialityâ is in fact a thinly-veiled excuse for fraud via an undisclosed related party transaction.â

Media outlets including Stock Telegraph have observed SOSâs failure to substantively refute any of Hindenburgâs and Culperâs allegations, making SOS lose investorsâ confidence.

âWeâre focused on investorsâ losses and proving SOS is a false promotion scheme,â said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a SOS investor, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SOS should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].