IMAX Speeds to Biggest Hollywood Opening Since 2019 as "F9" Scores $14 Million in Full-Throttle Debut

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

"Fast and Furious" Epic Delivers Second Biggest International IMAX Opening in May Ever, Led by Strong $12.4 Million Haul in China

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 23, 2021

NEW YORK, May 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) raced to a blazing start for the 2021 summer box office season with the strong international debut of Universal's "F9," which delivered $14 million across 800 IMAX screens in China, the Middle East, Russia, and South Korea. Despite opening in a limited number of markets, the latest "Fast & Furious" epic drove IMAX to its biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film since December 2019 and its second biggest international opening weekend ever in the month of May.

IMAX Logo. (PRNewsFoto/IMAX Corporation)

"Summer blockbuster season has arrived with the strong debut of "F9," and it's clear there is healthy pent-up demand among global audiences as big, highly anticipated Hollywood movies return to theaters," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "'Universal's bold strategy to launch the release of "F9" in China and jump start the summer clearly paid off, and the early success of the film bodes well for the continued rebound of the global box office."

China led the way with a $12.4 million opening weekend on IMAX screens, as Chinese audiences continued to drive the global resurgence in moviegoing. IMAX delivered 9.2% of "F9"'s weekend gross in China on only 1% of overall screens â a franchise-best for IMAX China that edged out its 8.8% opening weekend share for 2013's "Furious 6." "F9" also scored the biggest opening day in China for the franchise in IMAX.

"F9" also delivered the biggest opening weekend for IMAX since 2019 in both Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

IMAX continues to drive strong market share in China in the pandemic era, despite accounting for only 1% of total screens in the market. The performance of "F9" continues the resurgence of the Asian box office, including the number-one and two highest grossing IMAX releases in Japan of all time and the second highest grossing Chinese New Year holiday for IMAX China.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAXÂ theatersÂ to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such,Â IMAX'sÂ network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.Â 

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto,Â and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As ofÂ March 31, 2021,Â there were 1,652 IMAX theater systems (1,567Â commercial multiplexes, 12Â commercial destinations,Â 73Â institutional) operating in 84Â countries and territories.Â Shares of IMAX ChinaÂ Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, tradeÂ on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."Â 

IMAXÂ®, IMAXÂ®Â Dome, IMAXÂ®Â 3D, IMAXÂ®Â 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAXÂ®, TheÂ IMAXÂ ExperienceÂ®, AnÂ IMAXÂ ExperienceÂ®, AnÂ IMAXÂ 3D ExperienceÂ®, IMAXÂ DMRÂ®,Â DMRÂ®, IMAXÂ nXosÂ®Â and Films to the FullestÂ®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions.Â More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX onÂ Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax),Â Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

CONTACTS:Â 

PressÂ Â Â 
Mark Jafar
[email protected]Â 
212-821-0102

InvestorsÂ 
Brett Harriss
[email protected]Â 
212-821-0187Â 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imax-speeds-to-biggest-hollywood-opening-since-2019-as-f9-scores-14-million-in-full-throttle-debut-301297403.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation

