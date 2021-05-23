Facebook: a qualitative analysis of its competitive advantages

Introduction

Since Mark Zuckerberg and some of his roommates launched the first version of Facebook from an Harvard dorm room in 2004, there's been a lot of water under the bridge.

What was initially designed to connect Harvard's students, become immediately popular among other US colleges students and then started to spread all over the world.

Today, Facebook Inc. ( FB, Financial) is connecting 2.85 billion Monthly Active Users (MAU) worldwide on the Facebook platform only, and can be considered a social conglomerate including cross-platforms messaging services like WhatsApp and Messenger, and social networks like the homonymous Facebook and Instagram. In addition, the company also owns Facebook Reality Labs, an Augmented (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) products branch.

Let's now try to understand which competitive advantages contributed to Facebook's growth over the years, and how they still contribute to its stickiness and stability. Please note that the present article is purely focused on qualitative aspects, while a complete financial analysis would require much more than one column in order to get a full picture of Facebook's different branches and their dynamics.

Multiple and self-reinforcing moats

One of the most powerful competitive advantages a business can aim for is a network effect. Facebook has arguably the most powerful one in the world.

Most of what we will see holds true not only for the pure social networks, but partially also for the messaging services and platforms.

Contrarily to a one-to-many business model, a network effect is designed as a many-to-many network of connections between people and/or companies.

In such a scenario, every time a "node" (a person, an association, a company, etc.) is added to the network, it becomes more valuable to all other people. While, when a company adds a user or a customer in a one-to-many scheme, the added value is only due to that specific addition, when a user is added to a many-to-many network, the latter becomes immediately more desirable for all the family members, friends and acquaintances of that user.

If a certain subset of the user's contacts decide to join the network, the process repeats itself, creating a self-reinforcing effect which produces an exponential growth. The process can slow down or stop in the very early stages of the network creation for several reasons (e.g. user interface is not captivating, poor information, etc.), but once the network grows above a critical level, the snowball gets bigger and bigger and it's very difficult to contain it.

Additionally, this type of moat does not only attract new users, but also prevents existing users to switch to a competitor. I've heard several times from some of my friends and colleagues that they intended to switch to a different social platform or a different messaging service (for several and legitimate reasons), but the issue here is that this works only if your contacts are willing to do the same. Provided that they would convince them to do so, they should in turn also convince their contacts to do the same. This is extremely difficult once the network is already big, and it means that a powerful network effect works like a sort of magnet that attracts users back if they try to leave.

Another reinforcing effect of a growing network comes from the fear of being left out. If your friends or colleagues at the coffee machine are talking about something very interesting that was posted on the network, resisting the temptation of firing up the PC or your smartphone and joining it requires a special superpower, especially if you're a teenager (that would be the psychological equivalent to segregation).

Collected data from a growing user base is also extremely valuable. The more people post their private content, the more their contacts validate it with their likes and comments. This, in turn, allows Facebook's algorithms to create a better product and, most of all, better advertising results.

Businesses crave for good advertising, especially when there's such a huge user base and when they know that they can target exactly the right consumers (which means that it is also extremely efficient). In 2020, around one fourth of all global online advertising was created by Facebook social networks and platforms. Independently from which is the idea people around the world have about Facebook (or what they want them to think), that's basically what most of their business is made of. If we look at 2021 first quarter results, advertising composed 97% of total revenues.

Facebook's messaging platforms are also extremely valuable. The company didn't give a lot of weight to its Messenger app until they realized how powerful WhatsApp was becoming day by day.

As the app was about to gain an enormous amount of users (and data) and become globally relevant, the management decided that this was a serious treat and that they would do anything to stop them.

In February 2014, Facebook purchased the messaging service WhatsApp for $19 billion.

Still, 7 years after acquiring it, WhatsApp is in my opinion extremely under-monetized. The company has several projects in progress to increase WhatsApp revenue generation, but so far those $19 billion worked more as a defense against a potential moat disruption that an actual offense. The company was instead smart to acquire Instagram in 2012 for "only" 1 billion when the the social network was in its early innings.

After the acquisition, Facebook tried also to increase the number of users on the Messenger App. After separating Messenger from the Facebook App in 2014, they invested heavily in the new App bringing the number of users from 300 million to more than 1 billion recently. The company also started to insert advertising feeds in Messenger, but the amount of revenue coming from this source is still not meaningful.

In 2016 the company launched Facebook Marketplace after having unsuccessfully tried for quite long time. Today the marketplace has around 1 billion users (surpassing Craiglists with its 60 million users) and is gaining traction day by day as people can easily find new and used merchandise locally. The user interface is easy and the marketplace is filled with many categories of objects people can easily find in their neighborhood.

Facebook Marketplace monetization target is not (as someone could think) transaction fees as that would not have been competitive because there are many free of charge marketplaces. It's advertising (again). People and business can try to push their listings to become more visible and get more traffic by adding advertising fees to their postings.

Risks and threats

Such a powerful amount of users and multiple competitive advantages should be enough to keep competitors at bay for many years.

But there are other kind of threats that Facebook must deal with in the next years.

One of them is antitrust actions by the DoJ. This could force Facebook to divest itself of acquisitions like Instagram and WhatsApp. While this is a real threat that would translate in additional costs to the company, I don't think it would have an enormous impact on its financials.

Another source of risk comes from regulatory headwinds. Both in Europe (with its General Data Protection Regulation, issued in 2018) and in US with the recent hearings where CEO Zuckerberg was subject to heavy questioning from lawmakers, governments are growing more worried about the enormous power that data can give to digital behemoths like Facebook and Twitter.

While after the Cambridge Analytica scandal Facebook put in place several measures to contain the possibility that such data leaks (and other data misuse) can happen again, I think that we will see additional constraining measures in the next future.

While the political implications of such measures are not in the scope of the present article, I will limit myself to the observation that since Facebook was launched in that dorm room in Harvard, a substantial part of the world population moved to social platforms and this is to date the biggest social experiment we have ever had in human history.

The company will continue to protect users' privacy, apply government rules, trying to limit violent and hateful speech, and many other things, but I doubt that this issue can be completely and eventually solved: if (unfortunately) we never managed, as humanity, to contain or eliminate hate, violence and manipulation in real life, how can we imagine to solve this issue online, where people can also hide themselves behind a fake identity?

Another threat comes from the recent introduction of Apple iOS 14, which aims to give users the possibility to gain more control around data collection by third parties (the feature was actually already there, but an user would have needed to search for it and disable it explicitly). With the introduction of the new operating system, all the Facebook (and other social apps) users will be prompted by their device to opt into or out of (third party) data collection. While this is for sure an headwind for Facebook as this kind of data is considered to be extremely precious for advertisers, the company has already several countermeasures underway that are supposed to limit the impact of the change. Here's what Zuckerberg said during the most recent conference call:

" We're doing a huge amount of work to prepare. We're working with our customers to implement Apple's API and our own Aggregated Events Measurement API to mitigate the impact of the iOS14 changes"

Conclusion

Facebook ( FB, Financial) is, at its core, a (misunderstood) advertising company. Its differentiated social and messaging platforms possess strong and self-reinforcing multiple competitive advantages.

Network effects are the most recognizable ones, but the company continues to nurture its diverse range of moats, by investing both defensively (to protect itself from the attack of competitors) and offensively (trying to get more users and more advertising revenues).

Even if the size and scale of Facebook (rightly) prompted governments and regulators to try to limit the company growing power due to the big amount of personal data collected by its platforms, I don't think that this is a serious threat to the business. The company will adapt, as it is already doing, to the rules and find its way towards profitability.

I currently don't see many possibilities for competitors to significantly weaken Facebook's dominance and limit or reduce its private customers and/or businesses user base in the near future.

Of course, I am always interested in diverging opinions and ready to be proven wrong.

Disclosure: The author owns shares of Facebook ( FB, Financial)