Grand Harbor Golf & Beach Club is moving forward!

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2021

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAND HARBOR GOLF & BEACH CLUB, INC., in Vero Beach, Florida, announced that it had successfully completed two proxy solicitations of its members and received overwhelming support for its amended and restated bylaws, the incurrence of a loan from a major bank to improve and expand its amenities, and a PPP loan for payroll and operating costs.

Grand Harbor Golf & Beach Club

Grand Harbor recently was acquired by its members from the prior owner, a subsidiary ofÂ ICAHN ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS, L.P. (NASDAQ; IEP), in a negotiated turnover. The members of the Club took over management of the Club's operations and facilities under threat from IEP's subsidiary to seek bankruptcy to avoid contractual obligations to the Club. Since the change in ownership, the Club has hired, among other managers and staff, a new General Manager, Director of Golf, Head Golf Professional, Head of Marketing, Club House Manager and Head Agronomist.

As a result of the bylaw amendments, Grand Harbor has reclassified its membership offerings and is now offering memberships both within and outside the Grand Harbor Community.Â The Club is also offering a new Trial Membership and new Summer Membership.

The bank loan will fund a capital improvements plan initially budgeted at $10,000,000.Â The first phase of the program, which commenced on April 27th, is the reconstruction of all of the greens complexes on the Harbor Course.Â This course, designed by the legendary Pete Dye, will be restored to its original design and reopened in the fall of this year.Â The balance of the capital plan will be presented later this year and is expected to address additions such as a new Wellness Center and Pickleball courts, as well as improvements to existing facilities. In addition, all ten tennis courts will be resurfaced in the fall.

The Club also announced that it had filed suit in the 19th Judicial Circuit in and for Indian River County, Florida against the predecessor owner of the Club and its affiliates, including IEP. The Club's claims against the defendants include breaches of contract and of fiduciary duty. The complaint alleges that the defendants, while controlling all aspects of the Club's operations, collected all of the capital paid by club members, all dues and all other revenue but failed to maintain the Club in the manner required by the agreement between the Defendants and the Club. The complaint also alleges that the Defendants have failed to live up to the obligations to the Club contained in the turnover agreement by which the Club was transferred to member control.

Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club is located within the Grand Harbor and Oak Harbor communities in Vero Beach Florida. Together they comprise a thirty-year-old, 900-acre master-planned development including approximately 1,180 single-family homes and condominiums, three golf courses, two Club houses, a beach club on the Atlantic Ocean and other amenities.

For further information on this subject please contact General Manager, Michael Gibson at [email protected]Â or by calling (772) 299-6635.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-harbor-golf--beach-club-is-moving-forward-301297433.html

SOURCE Grand Harbor

