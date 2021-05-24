Logo
UI INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Ubiquiti Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – UI

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ubiquiti Inc. (: UI) between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the âClass Periodâ). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 19, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Ubiquiti securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Ubiquiti class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2069.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffsâ Bar. Many of the firmâs attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ubiquiti had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) the attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquitiâs servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquitiâs customersâ systems; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendantsâ positive statements about the Companyâs business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To join the Ubiquiti class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2069.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investorâs ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Phillip Kim, Esq.
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â New York, NY 10016
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Tel: (212) 686-1060
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Fax: (212) 202-3827
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â [email protected]
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â [email protected]
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â [email protected]
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â www.rosenlegal.com


