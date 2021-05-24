Logo
DigitalAMN Co-Founds International Business Platform for Crowdfunding & Financial Services

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (âDigitalAMNâ or the âCompanyâ) (OTCMKTS: DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (âPAIâ), announced today, that DigitalAMN has co-founded an international business platform for crowdfunding and other financial services, together with Vincent Petrescu, the CEO of the top-rated (as per Venture Beatâ2018 & Crowdwiseâ2020) FINRA regulated equity crowdfunding portal, TruCrowd, Inc.

Carrying the brandâs namesake, TruCrowd Funding, Inc., has been established to build upon the experience and expertise that Mr. Petrescu has gained in the equity crowdfunding space. In carefully curating the growth of a top-rated equity crowdfunding portal owner-operator, TruCrowd Inc. âMr. Petrescu has the distinct advantage of seeing trends and opportunities in this space, that may help this venture gain global market share, in what may still be considered a fairly young industry,â stated Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN.Â Â 

Mr. Vincent Petrescu, CEO of TruCrowd Funding, Inc. said in a previous announcement, âMy goal as a business leader in this space, has always been to offer entrepreneurs and investors fair and equitable opportunities. I believe that establishing an international presence will ultimately help us in continuing to build the TruCrowd brand and remain competitive within the crowdfunding arena within the crowdfunding arena here in the U.S and abroad. I look forward to announcing our first international venture, upcoming mergers/acquisitions, and laying out our plan to achieve sustainable and repeatable growth in the U.S. financial services marketplace.â

DigitalAMNâs Management believes that through TruCrowd Funding, Inc., Mr. Petrescu has identified opportunities for he and the Company to expand their individual and collective efforts into other areas of the Financial Services Industry, including the âSecondary Marketâ space. This venture also affords Mr. Petrescu and DigitalAMN access to regulatory agencies and partners abroad to offer international crowdfunding services in regions like Europe, Asia and Latin America, while ultimately positioning DigitalAMN to potentially expand its PAI Ecosystem, worldwide, when the opportunity presents itself.

About TruCrowd Funding, Inc.
TruCrowd Funding, Inc. is an international business services platform focused on crowdfunding and participation in the secondary markets both in the U.S. and abroad. The business was founded by Vincent Petrescu, CEO of the top-ten rated, FINRA regulated, equity crowdfunding portal owner-operator, TruCrowd, Inc. (as per Venture Beatâ2018 & Crowdwiseâ2020). Â Â 

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) uses the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model with the intention of following the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTC_DATI
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalamn/
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/digitalamn/
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/DigitalAssetMonetaryNetwork/

For investor and general information, please email [email protected].

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations.

Contact:
Public Relations Answering Center
(718) 285-6378 EXT 401
[email protected]


