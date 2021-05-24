NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Discovery, Inc. ( DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its agreement with AT&T Inc. to combine WarnerMediaâs entertainment, sports and news assets with Discoveryâs nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone company. AT&Tâs shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company with Discovery shareholders expected to own 29% of the new company. If you are a Discovery shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ( PEBO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. If you are a Peoples Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Houston Wire & Cable Company ( HWCC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Omni Cable, LLC for $5.30 per share. If you are a Houston Wire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest shareholders will receive 0.1170 of a subordinate voting share of Trulieve for each Harvest subordinate voting share (or equivalent) held. If you are a Harvest Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com