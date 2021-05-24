NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Domtar Corporation (: UFS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share in cash. If you are a Domtar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PPD, Inc. ( PPD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $47.50 per share. If you are a PPD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. ( NCBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation. If you are a Nicolet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Frankâs International N.V. (: FI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Expro Group. If you are a Frankâs shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

