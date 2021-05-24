Joel Greenblatt: Avoid Losses to Make Gains

The stock market's rise in recent months may have led some investors to feel more upbeat about the future. Indeed, the Volatility Index (VIX) has declined by two-thirds since March 2020. It gauges sentiment among investors, with a lower reading indicating greater optimism.

A more upbeat outlook among investors can be problematic. It may cause them to focus on returns rather than risk. They may become more accepting and less sceptical of optimistic earnings forecasts that assume a best-case scenario will occur in the future. Likewise, they may become less critical of rising company valuations because they start to believe that recent upward trends will continue unabated.

However, the stock market's track record shows that risks are omnipresent. There are always economic and political threats that can quickly emerge and change the future prospects for any business. The March 2020 stock market crash is evidence of this. Previous bear markets such as the dot-com bubble and the global financial crisis show that high levels of optimism among investors can be severely misplaced.

A margin of safety

In my view, it is imperative for investors to factor in the potential for unforeseen challenges. The simplest and easiest way to do this may be through demanding a wide margin of safety prior to purchasing any stock. This viewpoint was highlighted by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). He has consistently delivered market-beating returns and previously stated:

"One way to create an attractive risk/reward situation is to limit downside risk severely by investing in situations that have a large margin of safety. The upside, while still difficult to quantify, will usually take care of itself. In other words, look down, not up, when making your initial investment decision. If you don't lose money, most of the remaining alternatives are good ones."

I think this viewpoint is extremely relevant in today's stock market environment. Many investors may be less concerned with the prospect of losing money because they have experienced strong gains over the recent months. However, their unrealized profits can quickly turn to losses once the current bull market comes to an end.

Company fundamentals

In addition, it may be prudent to consider a company's capacity to survive challenging trading conditions should today's upbeat forecasts prove to be inaccurate. For example, businesses that have low debt levels, diverse operations and track records of adapting to changing operating conditions may be better equipped to withstand economic uncertainty.

Likewise, a diverse portfolio that contains stocks from multiple sectors may be better able to withstand difficult trading conditions for specific industries.

Previously, economic growth and stock market gains have always been interrupted by shocks and crashes. This trend is very likely to continue in future. Therefore, trying to avoid losing money through managing risk, instead of focusing on the potential for returns, could lead to a more efficient allocation of capital. As Greenblatt highlighted, all options other than losing money are likely to be viewed as good ones by most investors.

