VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) Â concerning potential violations ofÂ the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Realty Income Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own. If you are a VEREIT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) Â concerning potential violations ofÂ the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its spin-off of its National Media Group portfolio and simultaneous sale of its Local Media Group assets to Gray Television for $2.7 billion in cash. Under the terms of the transaction, Meredith's National Media Group portfolio will be spun out to shareholders as a standalone publicly traded company, with shareholders receiving approximately $14.50 in cash per share and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close Meredith. If you are a Meredith shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Â concerning potential violations ofÂ the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Alta Resources Development, LLC. Under the purchase agreement, EQT will acquire all of the membership interests in Alta's upstream and midstream subsidiaries for approximately $2.925 billion in cash and stock. EQT is expected to issue approximately 105 million shares of EQT common stock in connection with the merger. If you are an EQT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) Â concerning potential violations ofÂ the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman for $36.00 per share in cash. If you are an At Home shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) Â concerning potential violations ofÂ the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation. Under the merger, Equity Commonwealth will acquire Monmouth in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, Equity Commonwealth shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% of the pro forma company.Â If you are an Equity Commonwealth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLPÂ represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

