Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Raytheon Technologies, Alphabet

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)' Davis Selected Advisers sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Raytheon Technologies

The guru's Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) position was reduced by 59.98%, impacting the portfolio by -2.29%.

The diversified aerospace and defense industrial company has a market cap of $130 billion and an enterprise value of $156 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.21% and return on assets of -1.71% are underperforming 67% of companies in the aerospace and defense industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.26.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 2.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.44% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41%.

Applied Materials

The guru's Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) position was reduced by 33.62%, impacting the portfolio by -2.05%.

The company, which provides semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has a market cap of $111.78 billion and an enterprise value of $110.86 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 39.11% and return on assets of 17.79% are outperforming 92% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.16.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Davis with 1.06% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54% and Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.48%.

Carrier Global

The firm trimmed its position in Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) by 24.87%. The trade had an impact of -0.98% on the portfolio.

The company, which manufactures HVAC, refrigeration, fire and security products, has a market cap of $37.94 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 46.21% and return on assets of 9.31% are underperforming 90% of companies in the construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.25.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Dodge & Cox with 3.22% of outstanding shares, Davis with 1.88% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.64%.

Alphabet

The guru trimmed the position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) by 15.73%, impacting the portfolio by -0.91%.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.40 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.86% and return on assets of 17.15% are outperforming 82% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 4.98 is below the industry median of 5.18.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Dodge & Cox with 0.34% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Qorvo

The firm exited its position in Qorvo Inc. (QRVO), impacting the portfolio by -0.33%.

The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion and an enterprise value of $19.78 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.53% and return on assets of 10.32% are outperforming 76% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.8.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.63% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

JPMorgan

The guru trimmed the position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 7.24%, impacting the portfolio by -0.30%.

The U.S. financial institution has a market cap of $491.45 billion and an enterprise value of $277.26 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.31% and return on assets of 1.22% are outperforming 74% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.53.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.22%, Davis with 0.21% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.13%.

