NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA)Â concerning potential violations ofÂ the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Eastern Bankshares, Inc. for $115.28 in cash per share. If you are a Century shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Weingarten Realty Investors Â (NYSE: WRI)Â concerning potential violations ofÂ the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kimco Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Weingarten shareholders will receive 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock and $2.89 in cash for each common share they own. Upon closing, Weingarten shareholders are expected to own approximately 29% of the combined company. If you are a Weingarten shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL)Â concerning potential violations ofÂ the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Herman Miller, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own.Â If you are a Knoll shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB)Â concerning potential violations ofÂ the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independent Bank Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian Bancorp stockholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent Bank common stock for each share of Meridian Bancorp common stock they own.Â If you are a Meridian Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.Â

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY)Â concerning potential violations ofÂ the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Allergan Aesthetics for $22.60 per share in cash. If you are a Soliton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected]Â or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLPÂ represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

