A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2020 highlights with a dedicated interactive sit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image


CNH Industrial has published the companion guide to its 2020 Sustainability Report. For the first time, this edition of A Sustainable Year is proposed as an interactive online magazine. Visit publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year to read up on how the Company made the most of a challenging year from safeguarding employees to improving its environmental footprint, enhancing its products, technologies and digital capabilities for the good of all and reaching out to support communities in need.

London, May 24, 2021

In a year that will remain impressed on history, where many could have stood still without question or fault, CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI), ten-time Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices, pursued its sustainability goals and continued to make headway in the corporate social responsibility space and the innovations tied to it.

Now in its fifth edition, A Sustainable Year covers a selection of sustainability highlights the Company and its stakeholders accomplished in 2020. It follows the publication of the 2020 Sustainability Report on April 15, 2021 and acts as a complementary, reader-friendly snapshot of key topics presented in the report regarding the Companyâs major social, economic and environmental activities as well as its strategic sustainability targets.

A Sustainable Year 2020 recounts numerous important developments starting with how the Company responded globally to the COVID-19 pandemic, securing its locations and operations to safeguard employees and supporting communities with emergency supplies and donations via its Solidarity Fund. Beyond the pandemic, this issue looks at how CNH Industrial is reducing carbon emissions from its operations to alternative power products and concepts; implementing digitalization to improve product testing and enhancing ergonomics for employees in manufacturing. It provides updates on circular life-cycle research and touches on how the Company engaged with its people and communities at large, promoting Diversity and Inclusion initiatives and supporting its suppliers on their own sustainability journeys.

The novelty with this latest edition of A Sustainable Year is its accompanying interactive version, which is now online HERE.

CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Francesco Polsinelli
Corporate Communications Manager, Europe
CNH Industrial
Tel: +39 335 1776091Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

Email: [email protected]
www.cnhindustrial.com

