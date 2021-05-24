Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Reliant Bancorp Inc, Coca-Cola Co

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Southern Co, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Reliant Bancorp Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CIBR, WFC, DUK, DIA, LMT, EHC, ACN, VIG, LUV, MDT, C, AMGN, ABT, ENB, QCOM, CRM, CSCO, USB, UNP, UPS, CVS, MO, XLU, F,

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 880,560 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 411,335 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 693,519 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,524,186 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 329,024 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 56,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $102.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.92 and $330.87, with an estimated average price of $314.03. The stock is now traded at around $342.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $87.5, with an estimated average price of $81.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 119.70%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 118,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 98.04%. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $88.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 148,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 59.15%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $315.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 50.53%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 80.12%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.35 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.89.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Reliant Bancorp Inc by 40.49%. The sale prices were between $18 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $22.92. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC still held 47,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 56.6%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC still held 4,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 36.69%. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC still held 18,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 34.9%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $176.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC still held 1,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 44.25%. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $178.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC still held 1,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 22.75%. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC still held 1,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

