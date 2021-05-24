SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. ( ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that virtual Zenith Live 2021 is happening June 15-16 in the Americas, June 16-17 in Europe, and June 22-23 in Asia Pacific. The event includes leading IT executives and security experts from Fortune 500 enterprises and large multinational organizations who have led secure digital transformation efforts using a zero trust model. Additionally, Zenith Liveâs immersive âFull Cloud Aheadâ experience will provide attendees one-of-a-kind illuminating keynotes, breakout sessions and workshops to help organizations implement zero trust architectures, accelerate digital transformation, and advance their cybersecurity prowess.



âThe cloud and mobility have accelerated digital transformation, which is driving tremendous speed and efficiency gains in the way businesses exchange information, collaborate and innovate, but it also exposes digital businesses to new cyber threats,â said Chris Kozup, Chief Marketing Officer at Zscaler. âAt Zenith Live, attendees will have the opportunity to choose from more than 50 cybersecurity training sessions, learn about new security innovations from Zscaler, and hear how the worldâs largest organizations are enabling zero trust to achieve their business transformation goals. I look forward to welcoming existing and future customers to Zenith Live 2021.â

Headlining the event are IT executives from the world's leading brands:

Alain Delava, CISO, ENGIE

Andrew Baker, CTO, Absa GroupÂ Â

Bruce Lee, CTO & SVP, Centene

Claude Pierre, Deputy CIO, ENGIE

Craig Williams, SVP & CIO, Ciena

Eduardo GRILO, Director of Technology, International & Operations, Richemont International

Frank Nazzaro, CIO, Freddie Mac

GÃ¼lay StelzmÃ¼llner, Global Head of AGN International Project Management, Allianz Technologies

Hanna Henning, CIO, Siemens

Karl Hoods, Chief Digital Information Officer, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Kuldip Mohanty, CIO, Hub International

Nicole Darden Ford, VP and CISO, Carrier

Petek Ergul, Global Head of Telecommunications Services, HSBC

Rasik Vekaria, VP of Security Architecture, BP

Rex Thexton, Senior Managing Director, Accenture

Sebastian Kemi, CTO, Sandvik

Thomas Vavra, Manager Communication Networks, Mondi Group



Programming will also feature inspirational and motivational speakers who will share their unique personal stories:

Arnav Kapur, Researcher, MIT Media Lab

Ben Mezrich, New York Times Best-Selling Author

J.B. Wood, President and CEO, TSIA

J.R. Martinez, Actor, Best-Selling Author, Wounded U.S. Army Veteran

Shivvy Jervis, Four-time award-winning Forecaster, Broadcaster, and Top 10 Asian Founders 2020



At Zenith Live, attendees will learn about innovating trends during keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats with industry leaders. The Zenith Live 2021 program also includes:

Over 50 breakout sessions

Architecture Workshops

Women in IT Exchange

Live Q&A/Demos

Partner Summit



The annual customer event comes on the heels of Zscaler being recognized at Microsoftâs 20/20 Partner Awards ceremony as the Zero Trust Champion of the Year. This award validates Zscalerâs forward-looking vision and the significant innovation behind its zero trust architecture. In a joint session, â Zscaler + Microsoft: Strategies & Technologies for Practical Zero Trust â at Zenith Live, Zscaler and Microsoft experts will discuss actionable cloud-based zero trust solutions and crucial strategies to stay ahead of todayâs most advanced threats.

Zscaler will be supporting three charities at this year's Zenith Live 2021 including, The Global Food Banking Network, Rise Up Together, and Tech for All.

To register for the free event and secure a spot, see https://www.zscaler.com/zenithlive .

About Zscaler

Zscaler ( ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the worldâs largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscalerâ¢ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Natalia Wodecki

[email protected]