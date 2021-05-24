Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (OTC PINK:JADSF) (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce that it will hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") on 16 June 2021 at 9:00 am (UK time).

The notice of AGM and form of proxy have today been posted to shareholders, and copies have been made available on the Company's website (www.jadestone-energy.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com ) .

The AGM will be held at 3 Anson Road, #13-01 Springleaf Tower, Singapore 079909.

The Company's preference is to welcome shareholders in person to the 2021 AGM, particularly given the constraints faced (as Jadestone Energy Inc.) in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Singaporean Government's current guidance, regarding social distancing and the prohibition of public gatherings due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, remain in place. The Company is therefore proposing to hold the AGM with the minimum attendance required to form a quorum.

AGM Webcast

Accordingly, shareholders are encouraged to join virtually rather than attending the AGM in person. The Company will provide a live webcast of the meeting, giving shareholders the opportunity to listen to the AGM, however they will not be regarded as present at the AGM and will not be entitled to vote at the AGM. Voting at the AGM will be by poll, and will reflect all valid proxy voting instructions duly received in advance of the meeting. Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM webcast should register for the event in advance and attend via the following link:

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1467150&tp_key=518f2621cc

Event title: Jadestone Energy plc AGM Webcast

Time: 9:00 am (UK time) / 4:00 pm (Singapore time)

Date: 16 June 2021

AGM Proposals Discussion Webinar

The Board recognises the importance of shareholder engagement through the AGM process and as such, the Company will be holding a webinar on 10 June 2021 at 9:00 am (UK time) to respond to shareholders' questions (submitted in writing) that they may have about the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM and any other relevant matters. These questions can be submitted in advance of the webinar via [email protected] up to 5:00 pm (UK time) on 8 June 2021. The Board will respond to all relevant questions during the webinar (where time permits), and will provide a replay of the event on its website thereafter. Shareholders who wish to attend the webinar should register for the event in advance and attend via the following link:

Webinar link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1467144&tp_key=81407c71b5

Event title: Jadestone Energy plc AGM Proposals Discussion Webinar

Time: 9:00 am (UK time) / 4:00 pm (Singapore time)

Date: 10 June 2021

Both events are also available by telephone, using the following dial-in numbers:

Given the constantly evolving nature of the situation, should circumstances change before the time of the AGM in a manner which, in the view of the Board, permits shareholders to safely attend in person, the Company will notify shareholders of the change by making an announcement by RNS as early as is possible before the date of the AGM. Any updates to the position will also be included on our website at www.jadestone-energy.com.

Dividends

As announced at the time of the release of the 2020 financial results on 22 April 2021, the Company intends to pay a dividend of USÈ¼1.08/share (US$0.0108/share) following the completion of the internal reorganisation and the planned capital reduction of Jadestone Energy plc. As the Company was incorporated earlier this year, it is required to prepare initial accounts which have to be reported on by the auditors to allow the dividends to be formally declared and paid to shareholders. The preparation of these accounts is underway, following the completion of the capital reduction. Once the accounts have been finalised and reported on, the Board intends to declare the dividend as an interim dividend, including an announcement on the timetable for payment of that dividend.

Annual Report

In addition, the Company announces that it has published its 2020 annual report which also includes the Company's 2020 sustainability report.

The document is available on the Company's website (www.jadestone-energy.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information, please contact:

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Company has a 100% operated working interest in the Stag oilfield and in the Montara project, both offshore Australia. Both the Stag and Montara assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company also has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam, and an operated 90% interest in the Lemang PSC, onshore Sumatra, Indonesia, which includes the Akatara gas field.

In addition, the Company has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire an operated 69% interest in the Maari Project, shallow water offshore New Zealand, and anticipates completing the transaction in H1 2021, upon receipt of customary approvals. The Company has also executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire interests in four oil producing licences offshore Peninsula Malaysia; two operated and two non-operated positions. The Company anticipates completing the transaction in H2 2021, following the waiver of pre-emption rights and receipt of PETRONAS approval.

Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets in the Asia Pacific region.

Jadestone Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on Jadestone please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.

