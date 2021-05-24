BOSTON, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG) today announced a financial commitment to the International Center for Responsible Gamingâs (ICRG) Fund to Support Research on Sports Wagering (the Fund). As a result of DraftKingsâ contribution, the ICRG is able to proceed with a competitive request for applications from researchers around the world who are interested in pursuing groundbreaking research on problem gambling. The Fund specifically focuses on responsible gaming in sports betting, with the goal of developing peer-reviewed, scientifically based research that contributes meaningfully to the understanding and application of responsible gaming in the industry.



âThe cornerstone of our commitment to customers is providing an enjoyable sports betting and gaming experience, and we recognize that we have a responsibility to ensure that customers are playing safely,â said Jason Robins, DraftKingsâ co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. âWe are pleased to support the critical mission of the International Center for Responsible Gaming and fund important research that will drive responsible gaming innovation and customer safety forward for the entire industry.â

A first-of-its-kind fund in the United States, the ICRG created the Fund to advance innovation and best practices for responsible sports betting. The Fund is accepting applications by researchers interested in exploring the below topics and others related to responsible sports betting:

Differences in sports wagering compared to other forms of gaming

Evaluation of efficacy of existing responsible gaming interventions and programs

Differences in prevalence and experience of problem gambling across demographics



âWe are incredibly honored to have DraftKingsâ financial support, which was instrumental in satisfying our funding needs for the Fund to Support Research on Sports Wagering,â said Dr. Russell Sanna, ICRG Executive Director. âWith the expansion of sports betting across the United States, public health research will be critical in better understanding problem gaming, and we are deeply appreciative of the support from DraftKings to fund research that is cutting-edge and can be utilized across the industry and by consumers.â

DraftKingsâ responsible gaming mission is to mitigate harm and protect vulnerable populations by providing game-changing technology, training, and resources for employees and consumers, and by supporting evidence-based research.

In addition to working collaboratively with leaders in responsible gaming like the ICRG, DraftKings tailors its products across fantasy sports, sports wagering, and iGaming to provide customers with industry-leading responsible gaming tools, resources, and services they need to play responsibly. These practices include limit setting, cooling-off periods, and self-exclusion from offerings. The company also uses its own channels, including email and social media, to regularly remind customers of responsible gaming behaviors. DraftKings is proud to be a Platinum Member of the National Council on Problem Gambling and a member of the American Gaming Association.

Researchers from top-tier academic institutions may compete for funding to discover new insights concerning public health and sports betting, with applications opening this summer and concluding September 2021. Grant applications will be peer-reviewed prior to the ICRG independent Scientific Advisory Board selecting the final recipient. The selected recipient will be announced in September 2021 and receive funds for a three-year project ending in 2024, with the potential for their research to be published earlier in the three-year period. The research fund is open to U.S.-based or international public, private, or non-profit organizations. To learn more about the Fund, please visit icrg.org/research-center/apply-icrg-funding.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKingsâ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKingsâ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About ICRG

Since 1996, the International Center for Responsible Gaming, formerly the National Center for Responsible Gaming, a nonprofit agency, has successfully established a rigorous and thriving field of study designed to further our mission of helping individuals and families affected by gambling disorder through first-class research and evidence-based education programs.

