LifeMDᵀᴹ Appoints Prominent Dermatologist Dr. Matthew Zipoli as a Lead Medical Advisor for Tele-dermatology Brand Nava MDᵀᴹ

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dr. Matthew Zipoli has been named to Boston Magazineâs âBest of Boston: Top Doctorsâ list for the past 6 years running

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (âthe Companyâ) ( LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the appointment of prominent dermatologist and surgeon, Dr. Matthew Zipoli, as a medical advisor for tele-dermatology brand Nava MD. Dr. Zipoli will collaborate with the Company to further enhance the brandâs development goals.

With over two decades of experience, Dr. Zipoli is a leading specialist in Mohs Surgery for the treatment of skin cancers. He is affiliated with Mount Auburn and Emerson Hospitals in the greater-Boston area, and serves as a Clinical Instructor at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Zipoli graduated from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his surgical fellowship at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center. Boston Magazine named Dr. Zipoli to its annual âBest of Boston: Top Doctorsâ list for the past 6 years running.

Dr. Anthony Puopolo, LifeMDâs Chief Medical Officer, commented on the appointment: âWe welcome the addition of Dr. Zipoli, a leading dermatologist and surgeon. His guidance will support Nava MDâs mission to become the leading, virtual point-of-care tele-dermatology brand in the market. As we continue to optimize the Nava MD platform, we are confident in our ability to drive both increasing subscriber base and brand recognition for our tele-dermatology products and patient services.â

AboutÂ Nava MD
Nava MD is LifeMDâs tele-dermatology and clinical skincare brand for women that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other medical providers in all 50 states. Following a custom consultation, a personalized treatment plan is prescribed based on a patientâs skincare needs. Nava MDâs proprietary products leverage intellectual property and proprietary formulations licensed from Restorsea, a leading skincare technology platform. Treatment plans, if appropriate, may also include prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat many common dermatological conditions. To learn more, visit https://navamd.com

AboutÂ LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient, telehealth company, offering cash-pay virtual medical care across all 50 states. LifeMDâs telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. To learn more, visit https://www.lifemd.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. While we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to LifeMD, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Company Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, CFO
Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]


