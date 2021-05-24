NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (âthe Companyâ) ( LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the appointment of prominent dermatologist and surgeon, Dr. Matthew Zipoli, as a medical advisor for tele-dermatology brand Nava MD. Dr. Zipoli will collaborate with the Company to further enhance the brandâs development goals.



With over two decades of experience, Dr. Zipoli is a leading specialist in Mohs Surgery for the treatment of skin cancers. He is affiliated with Mount Auburn and Emerson Hospitals in the greater-Boston area, and serves as a Clinical Instructor at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Zipoli graduated from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his surgical fellowship at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center. Boston Magazine named Dr. Zipoli to its annual âBest of Boston: Top Doctorsâ list for the past 6 years running.

Dr. Anthony Puopolo, LifeMDâs Chief Medical Officer, commented on the appointment: âWe welcome the addition of Dr. Zipoli, a leading dermatologist and surgeon. His guidance will support Nava MDâs mission to become the leading, virtual point-of-care tele-dermatology brand in the market. As we continue to optimize the Nava MD platform, we are confident in our ability to drive both increasing subscriber base and brand recognition for our tele-dermatology products and patient services.â

AboutÂ Nava MD

Nava MD is LifeMDâs tele-dermatology and clinical skincare brand for women that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other medical providers in all 50 states. Following a custom consultation, a personalized treatment plan is prescribed based on a patientâs skincare needs. Nava MDâs proprietary products leverage intellectual property and proprietary formulations licensed from Restorsea, a leading skincare technology platform. Treatment plans, if appropriate, may also include prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat many common dermatological conditions. To learn more, visit https://navamd.com

AboutÂ LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient, telehealth company, offering cash-pay virtual medical care across all 50 states. LifeMDâs telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. To learn more, visit https://www.lifemd.com

