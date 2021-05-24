BRP Group, Inc. Announces Launch of $100 Million Term Loan B Add-On

TAMPA, Fla., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (âBRP Groupâ or the âCompanyâ) ( BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC (âBRP LLCâ) is seeking to enter into an incremental term loan facility amendment to its existing credit agreement (the âCredit Agreementâ) pursuant to which BRP LLC is expected to borrow $100 million of new term B loans (the âNew Term Loan Bâ) under the Credit Agreement, which would increase the aggregate principal amount of its existing senior secured first lien term loan facility maturing in 2027 (the âExisting Term Loan Bâ) from $400 million to $500 million.



BRP LLC intends to use the net proceeds of the New Term Loan B for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and investments permitted under the Credit Agreement.

The foregoing transaction is subject to market and other conditions. Therefore, there can be no assurance that BRP LLC will be able to successfully complete the transaction, on the terms described above, or at all.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. ( BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 600,000 Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visitÂ www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various âforward-looking statementsâ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Groupâs expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Groupâs strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as âmayâ, âmightâ, âwillâ, âshouldâ, âexpectsâ, âplansâ, âanticipatesâ, âbelievesâ, âestimatesâ, âpredictsâ, âprojectsâ, âpotentialâ, âoutlookâ or âcontinueâ, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on managementâs current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption âRisk Factorsâ in BRP Groupâs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, BRP Groupâs Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and BRP Groupâs other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

