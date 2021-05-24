Dr. Lisa Johnson-Pratt Joins Assembly Biosciences Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. ( ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced that Lisa Johnson-Pratt, M.D., has joined the companyâs board of directors. Dr. Johnson-Pratt, a distinguished physician, has more than 20 years of experience overseeing the business development and marketing efforts for the entire drug development lifecycle, from drug discovery efforts through product commercialization.



âWith Lisaâs strong background positioning clinical programs for success and proven leadership developing commercial and marketing strategies for some of the most well-respected pharmaceutical companies in the world, she will be a tremendous asset to Assembly Bio as a member of our board,â said William Ringo, chairman of the board at Assembly Bio. âAs evidenced by her accomplishments as a physician, seasoned industry executive and entrepreneur dedicated to advocating for women in leadership positions, it is clear that she is driven to succeed. We look forward to her valuable guidance as Assembly Bio advances its pipeline of HBV programs toward commercialization.â

Dr. Johnson-Pratt currently serves as senior vice president, new product commercial strategy at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a leading innovator in RNA-targeted therapeutics. She joined Ionis following its acquisition of Akcea Therapeutics where she served as senior vice president, new product strategy and was responsible for the commercialization strategy for three late-stage rare disease programs. Prior to that, Dr. Johnson-Pratt spent several years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as head of early pipeline commercial strategy and head of Global Commercial Pharma Center of Excellence leading oncology early commercial strategy. Earlier in her career, Dr. Johnson-Pratt also served in leadership roles at GlaxoWellcome; Stiefel, a GSK company; and Merck & Co.

Dr. Johnson-Pratt is the founder of Ananias Ventures, which supports projects focused on issues related to vulnerable women and children. She currently serves on the board of directors for biopharmaceutical company TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as well as for Young People in Recovery, a national non-profit that supports young people to thrive after recovering from substance abuse.

âI am inspired by Assembly Bioâs commitment to curing HBV and impressed by the leadership teamâs breadth of scientific expertise in HBV and virology,â said Dr. Johnson-Pratt. âFor years, millions of people with HBV have been left to endure burdensome HBV treatment regimens. They deserve a breakthrough and I am thrilled to join Assembly Bioâs journey toward a cure.â

AboutÂ Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 270 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral core inhibitor drug candidates, Assembly Bioâs approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bioâs strategy toward cure includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitors, proof-of-concept combination studies and a research program focused on the discovery of novel HBV targets. For more information, visitÂ assemblybio.com.

