Dr. Lisa Johnson-Pratt Joins Assembly Biosciences Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dr. Lisa Johnson-Pratt Joins Assembly Biosciences Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. ( ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced that Lisa Johnson-Pratt, M.D., has joined the companyâs board of directors. Dr. Johnson-Pratt, a distinguished physician, has more than 20 years of experience overseeing the business development and marketing efforts for the entire drug development lifecycle, from drug discovery efforts through product commercialization.

âWith Lisaâs strong background positioning clinical programs for success and proven leadership developing commercial and marketing strategies for some of the most well-respected pharmaceutical companies in the world, she will be a tremendous asset to Assembly Bio as a member of our board,â said William Ringo, chairman of the board at Assembly Bio. âAs evidenced by her accomplishments as a physician, seasoned industry executive and entrepreneur dedicated to advocating for women in leadership positions, it is clear that she is driven to succeed. We look forward to her valuable guidance as Assembly Bio advances its pipeline of HBV programs toward commercialization.â

Dr. Johnson-Pratt currently serves as senior vice president, new product commercial strategy at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a leading innovator in RNA-targeted therapeutics. She joined Ionis following its acquisition of Akcea Therapeutics where she served as senior vice president, new product strategy and was responsible for the commercialization strategy for three late-stage rare disease programs. Prior to that, Dr. Johnson-Pratt spent several years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as head of early pipeline commercial strategy and head of Global Commercial Pharma Center of Excellence leading oncology early commercial strategy. Earlier in her career, Dr. Johnson-Pratt also served in leadership roles at GlaxoWellcome; Stiefel, a GSK company; and Merck & Co.

Dr. Johnson-Pratt is the founder of Ananias Ventures, which supports projects focused on issues related to vulnerable women and children. She currently serves on the board of directors for biopharmaceutical company TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as well as for Young People in Recovery, a national non-profit that supports young people to thrive after recovering from substance abuse.

âI am inspired by Assembly Bioâs commitment to curing HBV and impressed by the leadership teamâs breadth of scientific expertise in HBV and virology,â said Dr. Johnson-Pratt. âFor years, millions of people with HBV have been left to endure burdensome HBV treatment regimens. They deserve a breakthrough and I am thrilled to join Assembly Bioâs journey toward a cure.â

AboutÂ Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 270 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral core inhibitor drug candidates, Assembly Bioâs approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bioâs strategy toward cure includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitors, proof-of-concept combination studies and a research program focused on the discovery of novel HBV targets. For more information, visitÂ assemblybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ. These risks and uncertainties include:Â Assembly Bioâs ability to initiate and complete clinical studies involving its therapeutic product candidates, including studies contemplated by Assembly Bioâs clinical collaboration agreements, in the currently anticipated timeframes; safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Assembly Bioâs product candidates; clinical and nonclinical data presented at conferences may not differentiate Assembly Bioâs product candidates from other companiesâ candidates; continued development and commercialization of Assembly Bioâs product candidates, if successful, in the China territory will be dependent on, and subject to, Assembly Bioâs collaboration agreement governing its activity in the China territory; Assembly Bioâs ability to maintain financial resources necessary to continue its clinical studies and fund business operations; any impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Assembly Bioâs business and operations, including initiation and continuation of its clinical studies or timing of discussions with regulatory authorities; and other risks identified from time to time in Assembly Bioâs reports filed with theÂ U.S. Securities and Exchange CommissionÂ (theÂ SEC). You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, hopes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Assembly Bio intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. More information about Assembly Bioâs risks and uncertainties are more fully detailed under the heading âRisk Factorsâ in Assembly Bioâs filings with theÂ SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Assembly Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor and Corporate:
Lauren Glaser
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
(415) 521-3828
[email protected]

Media:
Sam Brown Inc.
Audra Friis
(917) 519-9577
[email protected]


Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment