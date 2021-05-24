DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at KeyBanc Capital Marketsâ Virtual Industrials and Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The 30-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the link below or go to the Investor Relations section of TopBuildâs website at www.topbuild.com.

https://wsw.com/webcast/key16/bld/1516320 [wsw.com]

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeamÂ®, which has approximately 200 branches, and through Service PartnersÂ® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

