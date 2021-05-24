BUFFALO, N.Y., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV Auctions Inc. ( ACVA), the leading online automotive marketplace for dealers, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

The J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 26, 2021 at 10:25 AM Eastern Time





The Morgan Stanley Digital Auto Retail Disruption Day on June 10, 2021 at 9:45 AM Eastern Time





The BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference on June 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time



Webcasts of these events will be available on the Companyâs investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/.Â Â An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About ACV Auctions

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACVâs mission is to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace for buying and selling used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive data that was previously unimaginable. ACVâs platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV strives to solve the challenges that the used automotive industry has faced for generations and provides powerful technology-enabled capabilities to the dealers and commercial partners who fulfill a critical role in the automotive ecosystem.

Investor Contact:

Tim Fox

[email protected]

Â

