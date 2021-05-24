Logo
First Solar Joins Responsible Business Alliance

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Membership gives First Solar access to leading due diligence tools and programs

TEMPE, Ariz., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its efforts to drive industry best practices and strengthen its responsible sourcing program, US-headquartered First Solar, Inc. ( FSLR) today announced it has joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), the worldâs largest industry coalition dedicated to supporting the rights and well-being of workers and communities in the global supply chain. It is the first of the worldâs 10 largest photovoltaic (PV) solar manufacturers to join the RBA.

As a regular member of the RBA, First Solar has aligned itself with the organizationâs vision of creating a coalition of companies driving sustainable value for workers, the environment and business throughout the global supply chain. It has also pledged to support the RBAâs mission to collaborate with other members, its suppliers, and stakeholders to improve working and environmental conditions and business performance through leading standards and practices. First Solarâs membership also gives it access to the RBAâs due diligence tools and programs, and the company will leverage RBAâs Validated Assessment Program (VAP), which is a leading standard for onsite compliance verification and effective, shareable audits.

âQuite simply, our decision to join the RBA is underpinned by our commitment to Responsible Solar. It represents our efforts to build on our track record of responsible sourcing by leveraging the RBAâs tools and comprehensive Validated Assessment Program, which conducts third-party audits of potential high-risk suppliers,â said Mike Koralewski, chief manufacturing operations officer, First Solar. âAs the solar industry struggles to address issues like forced labor in the absence of credible audit programs, the VAP illustrates the fact that there is no need to reinvent the wheel in the search for a robust and reputable assessment framework.âÂ Â 

First Solar, the only US-headquartered company among the worldâs largest solar manufacturers, already has a longstanding zero-tolerance policy towards forced labor, requiring its suppliers to abide by its standards and policies, regardless of geographical location. As an RBA member it is committed to complying with the RBAâs Code of Conduct in its global operations and progressively implementing the RBA approach and tools in the spirit of the coalitionâs common goals. The RBAâs Code of Conduct, which references international human rights declarations and due diligence guidelines, addresses the areas of environmental, health and safety, ethics, labor and human rights. First Solar is also committed to progressively applying the RBA Code of Conduct to its suppliers, monitoring its application using RBA practices and tools, and encouraging its suppliers to do the same.

About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the companyâs advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solarâs approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

About the Responsible Business Alliance
The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) is a nonprofit coalition of leading companies dedicated to improving social, environmental and ethical conditions in their global supply chains. The RBA has a Code of Conduct and a range of programs, training and assessment tools to support continual improvement. For more information, visit: ResponsibleBusiness.org.

Media
Reuven ProenÃ§a
First Solar Media
[email protected]		Investors
Mitchell Ennis
First Solar Investor Relations
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available atÂ https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8b9691a-1c44-4a6d-8d54-d4cdd7ed4832


