SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) and Hokkaido Telecommunications Network Co., Ltd. (HOTnet) announced today the deployment of Infineraâs open optical networking solutions to enhance the performance of HOTnetâs high-speed fiber optic network. Leveraging open optical networking principles, HOTnet was able to deploy a broad range of Infineraâs state-of-the-art solution suite over its existing optical infrastructure. This approach enables HOTnet to rapidly and cost effectively modernize its network to meet rapidly growing bandwidth demand and offer differentiated services.



HOTnetâs optical long-haul and metro networks interconnect major cities across Hokkaido, a major island in Japan, and supports a wide range of business and residential communications services, including data center interconnect, private cloud, video streaming, broadband internet access, and high-definition digital broadcast services.

With Infineraâs GX Series Compact Modular Platform, 7100 Series Packet-Optical Transport Platform, and mTera Series Universal Transport Platform solutions, HOTnet will be able to provide customers with critical bandwidth needed to meet growing data demands. Additionally, the highly compact, scalable, converged switching and transport system design of the 7100 and mTera solutions enables HOTnet to increase network reliability with restoration features by leveraging any other available routes in the event of multiple failures and cost-effectively aggregate and groom diverse end-user traffic types from metro sites across its long-haul optical backbone, resulting in significant cost savings.

âIncreasing the capacity and scalability of our fiber optic infrastructure is essential to contributing to the economic development of the Hokkaido region, providing residents with access to high-quality network connectivity,â said Tomohiro Nakata, Director and General Manager of Engineering Department at HOTnet. âThe deployment of Infineraâs open optical solutions over our existing network with other vendors allowed us to capitalize on the benefits of an open optical network infrastructure, enabling us to cost-effectively scale capacity as needed in real time to meet customer demands. In addition, cross connect switching on the ODU layer within mTera enables us to provide several applications that require low latency.â

âOpen optical networking is a great way for network operators to seamlessly integrate the latest solutions into their network,â said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. âInfineraâs open optical solutions will enable HOTnet to offer new and differentiated services over their existing optical infrastructure, helping to ensure their customers receive the highest level of service.â

