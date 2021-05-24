Logo
NETSOL Technologies Selected as 'Most Innovative Company' in the Equipment Finance Ecosystem by Monitor Daily

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALABASAS, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has been selected by Monitor Daily in its inaugural special feature of âMost Innovative Companies in the Equipment Finance Ecosystemâ in the âSustainingâ category. Monitor Daily has been serving the unique informational needs of the equipment finance and leasing industry for more than 40 years and is considered the leading source for equipment finance and equipment leasing industry news, articles and opinions.

âWith over four decades of global experience, NETSOL continues to be the preferred partner for equipment finance companies in North America and across the world,â said Executive Vice President for NETSOL Technologies Americas Peter Minshall. âSince our founding, we have continued to follow the same guiding principles of innovation and adaptability. More recently, the company has successfully delivered seven projects in seven different countries including both on-prem as well as through cloud deployments. Moreover, in the face of a global pandemic, these implementations were conducted in an entirely remote set up, which speaks to our technology-first approach and ability to execute in the most challenging environments.

âNETSOLâs scalable solutions empower equipment finance and leasing companies to effectively manage their complex multi-site and multi-currency operations, enabling them to thrive in hyper-competitive markets globally. Our premier, next-gen platform NFS Ascent is a proven solution for the evolving global equipment finance and leasing industry.â

NETSOLâs Innovation Lab continues to create next-generation products using the latest technologies, learning from experimentation by building proof-of-concepts. The environment supports the Companyâs clients and partners to explore new ideas which expand the realm of the possible for the asset finance industry and to make themselves future-proofed for new and emerging disruptive business models and technologies.

To view the digital version of Monitor Dailyâs latest edition where NETSOL has been featured as the Most Innovative Company in the Equipment Finance Ecosystem, please click here.

To view the flipbook version of Monitor Dailyâs magazine featuring NETSOL, please click here and refer to Page 84.

To learn more about NETSOL Technologies and their proven, state-of-the-art solutions that have been streamlining operations for the global finance and leasing industry for over four decades, please visit www.netsoltech.com.

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Companyâs suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS AscentÂ® â help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operating results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words âexpects,â âanticipates,â variations of such words, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]


