Veritiv Increases Stock Repurchase Program by $50 Million, Expanding the Total to $100 Million

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Veritiv CorporationÂ (NYSE: VRTV), a full-service provider of business-to-business distribution solutions and services, announced today its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the size of the Company's existing stock repurchase program from $50 million to $100 million. After accounting for shares repurchased to date, the Company currently has approximately $71 million remaining under the expanded program.

"Our continued earnings momentum and strong balance sheet allow us to increase our stock repurchase program," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer. "Having already repurchased nearly $29 million of shares this year, management and our Board of Directors believe the timing is right to expand the program. We continue to believe the repurchase of our stock is the best use of capital at this time."

Under the increased repurchase authorization, the Company may, from time to time, purchase shares of its common stock through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated repurchase programs, tender offers or otherwise, including Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. The timing and method of any repurchases, which will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions, are subject to results of operations, financial conditions, cash requirements and other factors. This increased repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to purchase a specific number of shares or to make purchases by a specific date, and may be suspended, terminated, increased or decreased by the Board of Directors at any time.

About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500Â® company, is a full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products, and logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers.Â For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visitÂ www.veritivcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Provision
Certain statements contained in this press release regarding the Company's future earnings results, performance, business plans, prospects and any other statements not constituting historical fact are "forward-looking statements" subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements reflect only the Company's current beliefs and assumptions with respect to future events and results and are based on information currently available to the Company. Accordingly, the statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements, including the risks and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other publicly available reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not responsible for updating the information contained in this press release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this document by unauthorized third parties. The Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may contain updates to the information included in this press release.

Veritiv Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/Veritiv Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Veritiv Corporation)

Â 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritiv-increases-stock-repurchase-program-by-50-million-expanding-the-total-to-100-million-301297321.html

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation

