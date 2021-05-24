Logo
SCP Health Deepens Partnership with SOC Telemed to Power Telemedicine Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCP Health (SCP), one of the nation's largest clinical management companies, and SOC Telemed (Nasdaq: TLMD), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, are expanding their partnership to accelerate and strengthen SCP's capabilities and commitment to deliveringÂ telemedicine servicesÂ across the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Specialists On Call, Inc.)

SOC Telemed's acute care telemedicine platform, Telemed IQ, will serve as the engine of SCP's growing telemedicine practices' expansion, with the goal of benefiting millions of patients nationwide. The platform, purpose-built for optimizing acute care workflows, has enabled on-demand specialty care to more than 800 SOC Telemed partner facilities nationwide. This partnership gives SCP the ability to deliver a hybrid clinical approach between onsite and virtual care that is designed to optimize SCP's clinical workforce, enabling their hospital partners to efficiently provide excellent patient care.

"This next phase in our relationship further solidifies our belief in the promise of virtual care during this transformative time in healthcare," remarked Rich D'Amaro, CEO, SCP Health. "We are confident that with Telemed IQ as our technology platform of choice, we are well equipped to power the telemedicine needs of our hospital medicine, emergency medicine, and critical care programs."

"When we partnered with SCP during the height of the pandemic last year, we proved our commitment to helping them provide world-class care without geographic barriers," commented John Kalix, CEO, SOC Telemed. "Now with our expanded relationship, SCP can use our highly secure platform to deliver their clinicians' expertise to hospitals nationwide in multiple clinical service lines."

"During the pandemic, SCP Health rapidly deployed SOC's telemedicine solutions to support SCP's clients' emergency and hospital medicine needs. With this expanded relationship and the accelerated adoption of telehealth, SCP and SOC are excited about the long-term future of telemedicine services across the U.S.," added D'Amaro.

About SCP Health
SCP HealthÂ (SCP)Â is aÂ clinical company. At our core we work to bring hospitals and healers together in the pursuit of clinical effectiveness. With a portfolio of over 8 million patients, 7500 providers, 30 states, and 400 healthcare facilities, SCP Health has grown to be a leader in acute unscheduled care. And with the expansion of our national reach, so, too, have our clinical offerings evolved to span the entire continuum of care, from hospital-based medicine to telemedicine, intensive care, and ambulatory care.

About SOC Telemed
SOC Telemed (SOC) is the leading national provider of acute telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations since 2004. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleCritical Care, telePulmonology, teleCardiology, teleInfectious Disease, teleNephrology, teleMaternal-Fetal Medicine and other service lines, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs across clinical specialties. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit https://www.soctelemed.com/

Media Relations:
Emily Rios
Trevelino/Keller
[email protected]Â 

Maura Nelson
SCP HealthÂ 
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/SOC Telemed)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scp-health-deepens-partnership-with-soc-telemed-to-power-telemedicine-services-301297264.html

SOURCE SOC Telemed

