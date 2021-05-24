Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Report: Castlight Health's Navigation Solution Helps Employers Significantly Reduce Healthcare Costs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Santa Barbara Actuaries finds that employers saw a 9.1% year-over-year reduction in medical spend among those who use Castlight compared to a matched control group

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, announced today results of a study by actuarial firm Santa Barbara Actuaries Inc. (SBA), which found that employers who implemented Castlight's navigation solution experienced significant financial savings, including a 9.1% year-over-year reduction in medical spend among members who use Castlight compared to a matched control group.

Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

Reducing healthcare spend remains a key priority for employers. Large employers in the U.S. continue to see healthcare costs rise at a significant rate and could increase due to the impact of deferred care throughout the pandemic in 2020. In addition, billions of dollars are spent on unnecessary care each year, further driving increased healthcare costs.

SBA's study compared medical spend for cohorts of individuals who were matched on demographics, clinical history, geography, and other factors with the Castlight eligible employer population. The report found that employers who implemented Castlight experienced a lower average medical spend in 2019 of $814 per-employee-per-year for members who used Castlight compared to their matched cohorts.

"The results of our study demonstrate that Castlight's health navigation solution is having a significant, positive impact on employers and members in terms of their total healthcare costs, when compared to those who did not use Castlight," said Ian Duncan, PhD, FSA, president of Santa Barbara Actuaries. "Our matched cohort study across a user population of nearly 20,000 members illustrates the difference in medical spend when users are able to better navigate their healthcare."Â 

Employers are searching for solutions that simplify the health and wellbeing experience and help employees make better decisions about their health. Providing tailored recommendations and streamlined access to providers, health programs, and other healthcare resources is essential to decreasing healthcare spend and improving employees' overall healthcare experience and outcomes.Â Â 

"We are excited and proud that Santa Barbara Actuaries' study validates Castlight's approach to health navigation," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "By providing a deeply personalized healthcare journey âÂ one that seamlessly integrates the whole ecosystem of benefits, connects members with high-value providers and programs, and helps them avoid unnecessary care â Castlight's platform delivers an engaging experience that empowers true behavior change to improve outcomes and, ultimately, leads to significant savings for both the employee and the employer."

To learn more about the report and SBA's findings, click here.Â 

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

About Santa Barbara Actuaries Inc.

Santa Barbara Actuaries is a consulting firm specializing in cutting-edge predictive modeling and analytics to help health care organizations optimize the value of their intervention and population health solutions. For more information, visit www.sbactuaries.com.

Media Contacts:




Caroline KawashimaÂ 

Sara Teppema, FSA, MAAA, FCA

Director, Corporate MarketingÂ 

Senior Actuarial Consultant

Castlight HealthÂ Â Â 

Santa Barbara ActuariesÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

[email protected]Â Â Â 

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-castlight-healths-navigation-solution-helps-employers-significantly-reduce-healthcare-costs-301297149.html

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment