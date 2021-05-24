Logo
Casino Players Across U.S. Welcome Aristocrat Gaming's™ New Buffalo Link™ Slot Game

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

The year's biggest game stampedes onto casino floors coast to coast

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Casino players everywhere are cheering "Buffaloooooooo" as the biggest, most anticipated game of the year â Buffalo Linkâ¢ from Aristocrat Gamingâ¢ âÂ  stampedes onto casino floors from coast to coast.

Buffalo Link™ from Aristocrat Gaming™ is stampeding onto casino floors from coast to coast, and casino players everywhere are cheering “Buffaloooooooo!

Players can find where to play Buffalo Link by clicking the Where to Play button on Aristocrat's website www.aristocratgaming.com.

Watch the video

Players will instantly recognize how Buffalo Link combines the thrill and functionality of Aristocrat's legendary Lighting Linkâ¢ and Dragon Linkâ¢ games with the theme and features of the gaming industry's most recognized slot brand, Buffalo.

Every player's favorite Hold & Spin functionality is in Buffalo Link, and from that feature, players have an opportunity to win the linked Grand Jackpot, standalone Major, or static Minor and Mini bonus awards.

Buffalo Link has exciting new features, such as first-ever 2x and 3x multipliers on the last reel of a Buffalo game. Unique to Buffalo Link is a new mystery must-hit-by bonus, awarding either Free Games or the Hold & Spin bonus feature.

Players will enjoy Buffalo Link on Aristocrat's all-new MarsXâ¢ Portrait cabinet, which provides an incredible gaming experience with amenities like a curved 4k display, 4.1 Spatial KineticSound, virtual button deck, and wireless USB charging for mobile phones.

Ask your favorite casino about Buffalo Link and get the Buffalo gear you want at Aristocrat's Winners Warehouse online shop. Get the latest news on all your favorite Aristocrat games on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media Contacts:Â 
Meghan Sleik, [email protected]Â 
Paul Speirs-Hernandez, [email protected]

For information about Aristocrat Technologies, visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casino-players-across-us-welcome-aristocrat-gamings-new-buffalo-link-slot-game-301297337.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

