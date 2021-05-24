Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Burnout Building For 44% Of Workers, Robert Half Research Shows

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

One-Third of Professionals Plan to Take at Least 3 Weeks Off This Year

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 24, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Many workers are worn out and ready to make up for lost vacation time, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half suggests. More than 4 in 10 professionals surveyed (44%) said they are more burned out on the job today compared to a year ago, up from 34% in a similar 2020 poll. Nearly half of employees experiencing increased fatigue (49%) blame it on a heavier workload.1

Research from Robert Half shows many workers are burned out and ready for a vacation.

View an infographic of the research highlights.

Managers should make it a priority to encourage their teams to enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

"After enduring more than a year of long hours and little time off, many workers are feeling burned out and need a break to relax and refresh," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director at Robert Half. "Running on empty can have a negative effect on employees' mental health and well-being, and managers should make it a priority to encourage their teams to enjoy a well-deserved vacation."

Pent-Up Vacation Demand

In a separate survey of professionals:2

  • 1 in 4 said they forfeited paid time off in 2020
  • 1 in 3 plans to take more than 3 weeks of vacation time this year
  • 57% are ready for an "awaycation" to travel and completely disconnect from work; in comparison, 32% prefer a staycation, and only 11% favor a "workcation" or a vacation that combines work and leisure

But unplugging could prove difficult for 28% of employees, who admitted they'll be checking in with work frequently when they take time off this summer.1

McDonald added, "Managers can foster a vacation-friendly culture by taking time off themselves and disconnecting as much as possible when they do. Planning for staff absences â including bringing in contract professionals â can also help ease people's anxiety about missing work, minimize disruptions and ensure continued productivity."

For additional tips on helping employees avoid burnout, visit the Robert Half blog.

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms.

1Â Includes responses from more than 2,800 workers 18 years of age or older at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S. collected from March 26 to April 15, 2021

2Â Includes responses from more than 1,000 workers 18 years of age or older at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S. collected from April 13-19, 2021

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burnout-building-for-44-of-workers-robert-half-research-shows-301297289.html

SOURCE Robert Half

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment