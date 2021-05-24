LAVAL, Quebec, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") announced today that it has launched an offering of $1.6 billion aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The proceeds from the offering of the Notes, along with cash on hand, are expected to be used to fund the repurchase of $1.6 billion aggregate principal amount of the Company's existing 7.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") pursuant to the Company's concurrently announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") and to pay related fees, premiums and expenses. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell the 2024 Notes.

The Notes will be guaranteed by each of the Company's subsidiaries that are guarantors under the Company's credit agreement and existing senior notes and will be secured on a first priority basis by liens on the assets that secure the Company's credit agreement and existing senior secured notes.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public by prospectus under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis, which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

The Company also announced that it intends to issue a conditional notice of redemption today to redeem the full aggregate principal amount ofÂ 2024 Notes that remain outstanding following the consummation of the Tender Offer. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase or notice of redemption with respect to the 2024 Notes. The Tender Offer is subject to and conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the offer to purchase related to the Tender Offer, including the completion of the offering of the Notes.Â The Redemption is conditioned upon the completion by the Company or its subsidiaries of one or more debt financings in an aggregate principal amount of at least $1.6 billion (the "Condition"), which the Company expects to satisfy upon closing of the offering of the Notes.

A copy of the conditional notice of redemption with respect to the 2024 Notes will be issued to the record holders of the 2024 Notes. Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the 2024 Notes for redemption will be made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company on June 23, 2021, unless no 2024 Notes remain outstanding following the consummation of the Tender Offer or the Condition is not satisfied. If the Condition is not satisfied, the redemption date will be delayed until the Condition is satisfied. The name and address of the paying agent are as follows: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., c/o The Bank of New York Mellon; 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057; Attn: Redemption Unit; Tel: (800) 254- 2826.

The foregoing transactions are subject to market and other conditions and are anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2021. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully complete the transactions, on the terms described above, or at all.

This news release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, our financing plans and details thereof, including the proposed use of proceeds therefrom, our ability to close the offering of the Notes, and the other expected effects of the offering of the Notes, and the Tender Offer, the details thereof and other expected effects of the Tender Offer. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's proposed plan to separate its eye health business from the remainder of Bausch Health, including the expected benefits and costs of the separation transaction, the expected timing of completion of the separation transaction and its terms, the Company's ability to complete the separation transaction considering the various conditions to the completion of the separation transaction (some of which are outside the Company's control, including conditions related to regulatory matters and a possible shareholder vote, if applicable), that market or other conditions are no longer favorable to completing the transaction, that any shareholder, stock exchange, regulatory or other approval (if required) is not obtained on the terms or timelines anticipated or at all, business disruption during the pendency of or following the separation transaction, diversion of management time on separation transaction-related issues, retention of existing management team members, the reaction of customers and other parties to the separation transaction, the qualification of the separation transaction as a tax-free transaction for Canadian and/or U.S. federal income tax purposes (including whether or not an advance ruling from either or both of the Canada Revenue Agency and the Internal Revenue Service will be sought or obtained), potential dis-synergy costs between the separated entity and the remainder of Bausch Health, impact of the separation, including the leverage of Bausch Health and the eye health business after the separation, transaction on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties, general economic conditions, conditions in the markets Bausch Health is engaged in, behavior of customers, suppliers and competitors, technological developments and legal and regulatory rules affecting Bausch Health's business. In particular, the Company can offer no assurance that any separation transaction will occur at all, or that any separation transaction will occur on the terms and timelines anticipated by the Company. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the fear of that pandemic, the availability and effectiveness of vaccines for COVID-19, and the potential effects of that pandemic, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on the Company, including but not limited to its supply chain, third-party suppliers, project development timelines, employee base, liquidity, stock price, financial condition and costs (which may increase) and revenue and margins (both of which may decrease).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Â

Â

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-announces-launch-of-private-offering-of-senior-secured-notes-and-conditional-redemption-of-existing-senior-secured-notes-301297640.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.