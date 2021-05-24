NEWARK, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services, has scheduled its report of financial and operational results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2021 (the three months ended April 30th) on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

IDT's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.Â

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from US) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 10, 2021. To access the call replay, dial toll free 1-844-512-2921 (from US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and provide this replay number: 10156947.Â A replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT CorporationÂ (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services.Â We make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS RevolutionÂ branded money transferÂ and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable.Â National Retail Solutions' (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets.Â net2phone's unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration solutions across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier ServicesÂ and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idt-corporation-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-301297283.html

SOURCE IDT Corporation