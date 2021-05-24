Logo
ROCCAT Launches New White Colorway for the Popular Elo 7.1 Air Wireless PC Gaming Headset

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Elo 7.1 Air Perfectly Blends ROCCAT's Award-Winning German Design & Innovation with Turtle Beach's Unrivaled Audio Expertise & Exclusive Technologies

PR Newswire

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 24, 2021

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â ROCCAT, Turtle Beach's (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC gaming accessories brand, today launched a new color option for its Elo 7.1 Air wireless PC gaming headset. The Elo 7.1 Air is now available in a stand-out white color that is visually stunning with the headset's alluring AIMO RGB lighting. The black Elo 7.1 Air that originally debuted with the wired Elo 7.1 USB and Elo X Stereo, are also still available. TheÂ Elo Series headsets perfectly blend ROCCAT's award-winning design and innovation with Turtle Beach's unrivaled gaming audio expertise and exclusive audio technologies. Elo 7.1 Air is the premium wireless model in the series and has been lauded by reviewers and fans alike for its premium offering at $99.99 MSRP. In April 2021, RTINGS.com named ROCCAT's Elo 7.1 Air the Best Wireless Gaming Headset Under $100. The all-new Elo 7.1 Air white is available now at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com.

ROCCAT Launches New White Colorway For The Popular Elo 7.1 Air Wireless PC Gaming Headset

"The Elo 7.1 Air white looks so good that you immediately notice when somebody is wearing it, and the AIMO lighting makes it even more attractive," said Rene Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "Now there are even more color options for fans looking to complete their ROCCAT desktop setup. Use the Elo headset along with our Vulcan keyboards and just-launched Kone Pro mice, and there is no better-performing or looking desktop ecosystem."

ROCCAT's Elo 7.1 Air is the top-end wireless model of the Elo Series PC gaming headsets. It offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound via powerful 50mm drivers and adds Turtle Beach's patented Superhuman HearingÂ® sound setting for a distinct competitive advantage. Superhuman Hearing boosts low-level game audio like approaching enemy footsteps. The Elo 7.1 Air uses ROCCAT's Stellar WirelessÂ technology for a dependable wireless connection as well as a long-lasting battery life that averages 24-hours of use. Additionally, it features ROCCAT's AIMO intelligent RGB lighting and Variable Mic Monitoring to help reduce shouting. The Elo 7.1 Air also offers gamers premium comfort-focused features such as plush memory foam cushions and a self-adjusting, floating metal headband for a durable and weightless fit.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation
Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included inÂ the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report onÂ Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

AllÂ trademarksÂ areÂ theÂ propertyÂ ofÂ theirÂ respectiveÂ owners.

The new White Elo 7.1 Air Perfectly Blends ROCCAT’s Award-Winning German Design & Innovation with Turtle Beach’s Unrivaled Audio Expertise & Exclusive Technologies

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roccat-launches-new-white-colorway-for-the-popular-elo-7-1-air-wireless-pc-gaming-headset-301297412.html

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation

