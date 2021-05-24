SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Terrence Curtin, chief executive officer at TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present virtually at Bernstein's 37th annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 3, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

During the webcast, Curtin will discuss how the company is strongly positioned to benefit from long-term global trends that are delivering above-market growth, including electric and hybrid mobility, cloud computing and factory automation. He will also discuss the ESG actions TE is driving, both internally in its operations and via the sustainable applications the company enables for its customers as part of its purpose to create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future.

The webcast will be available for replay on the investor portion of TE's website at investors.te.com.

