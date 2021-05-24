KeyCorp appoints James L. Waters General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

CLEVELAND, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY, Financial) announced that L. Waters will be joining the bank as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective July 6, 2021.Â Mr. Waters will lead Key's Law Group and serve as the company's senior legal officer.

"James is a seasoned legal professional with significant experience, having served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. His experience and skill-set in the critical areas of law and banking, will be essential as we continue to grow our company," said Chris Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KeyCorp.

Mr. Waters brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate law with a focus on finance. Prior to joining Key, he served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.Â Previously, Mr. Waters was a partner at Haynes and Boone, LLP where he spent eighteen years as a corporate lawyer representing banks and corporations.

Mr. Waters serves on the boards of the San Antonio Symphony and the Center for American and International Law, as well as the Board of Advisors for the Center for Medical Humanities and Ethics at the University of Texas Health Science Center.

Mr. Waters graduated from Harvard Law and Columbia University and has been admitted to the bar in both New York and Texas.

About KeyCorpÂ Â

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York.Â Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $176.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association throughÂ a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visitÂ https://www.key.com/ . KeyBank is Member FDIC.Â

