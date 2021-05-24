Japan's Exports Ride the Global Recovery

Japan's exports have been riding the global economic recovery led by China and the US, according to recent Japanese government statistics. That's good news for the Japanese economy and its publicly listed companies, which rely heavily on exports to grow their top and bottom lines.

Export volume rose at an annual rate of 28.1% in April, following a 7.2% rise in March.

Nominal good exports performed even better, rising at an annual rate of 38% in April and 16.1% in March, with machinery and transport equipment leading the recovery.

America was the top destination for Japanese exports, with shipments rising at an annual rate of 45.1%, followed by China with a 33.9% growth rate, and ASEAN 32.1%.

Oxford Economics expects this trend to continue for the rest of the year, thanks to strong demand for Japanese products from China and America:

"As the global recovery remains on track, we expect strong foreign demand to support Japan's exports for the rest of the year. While global chip shortages will weigh on the auto sector, resilient manufacturing sector, robust Chinese demand, and fiscal plans in the US will underpin the bright external outlook."

Still, the growth in exports may not be sufficient to help the Japanese economy shake off chronic problems that have pushed it into three-decades-long stagnation. Like the burst of the equity and the real estate bubbles back in the early 1990s, that's something that destroyed a great deal of wealth and left banks with piles of non-performing loans.

Then there's competition from South Korea and China undermining the pricing power and profitability of Japanese exporters.

But the biggest problem of all is demographics: low birthrates coupled with rising longevity rates. They have created a "crumbling" population pyramid, meaning shrinking the country's labor force and diminished its productive potential.

A shrinking labor force, in turn, has caused a spike in the "dependency ratio," from 43.3% in 1992 to 67.55% in 2018, meaning that they are roughly 68 dependents (people less than15 or older than 64) for every 100 people of working age (15-64).

Today's high dependency rate undermines Japan's economic growth, pushes the country further into government deficits that add to already skyrocketing high debt, and sets up the country for a Greek-style debt crisis that could cause an economic collapse. And that could explain why Japan's equity markets have underperformed US equity markets. Over the last five years, iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) has gained 58%, half the S&P gains over the same period.