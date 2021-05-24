LONDON, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC ( VVPR, the âCompanyâ), an international provider of turnkey decarbonization solutions to industry, today released a white paper entitled âAssessing Total Cost of Ownership of Electric Light Commercial Vehicles,â which provides a framework for owners of light commercial vehicle fleets to evaluate the total cost of ownership (âTCOâ) of converting to a fleet of electric light commercial vehicles.

The light commercial vehicle fleet segment is one of the largest and fastest growing in the fleet market, with the majority of those vehicles running on diesel fuel. Studies have shown that diesel vehicles have the greatest adverse effects on the environment per ton transported of any vehicle class.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. (âTemboâ), VivoPower provides solutions for converting standard diesel-powered light vehicles to fully electric, zero-emissions electric light vehicles (âe-LVsâ). Tembo e-LVs are specially engineered for use in mining and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors, including construction and defense. Alongside solar generation, battery storage and on-site power distribution, Tembo e-LV products are a key component of VivoPowerâs turnkey net-zero solutions for corporate decarbonization.

VivoPowerâsÂ white paperÂ examines the TCO involved in switching to a fleet of electrified light commercial vehicles. It also looks at key factorsÂ that business ownersÂ need to consider before converting.

Importantly, the white paper is a living document that VivoPower will continually update as new data and technology become available.

âOverall, the economics of converting to an electrified light commercial vehicle fleet vary by business and use case,âÂ said Matt Davis, VivoPowerâs Managing Director for Australia.Â âHowever, as technology continues to improve, battery prices continue to decline, and governmental policy increasingly incentivizes electric vehicles, more and more fleet owners are likely to find that electrification is not just the best solution for the environment, but also for their bottom lines.â

âAssessing Total Cost of Ownership of Electric Light Commercial Vehiclesâ is available for download in its entiretyÂ atÂ https://vivopower.com/white-papers/ .Â

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company focused on battery storage, electric solutions for customized and ruggedized fleet applications, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

