Upwork to Host Virtual Investor Day on June 15, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Event to be Webcast Live on the Upwork Investor Relations Website

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. ( UPWK), the worldâs largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (âGSVâ), today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on June 15, 2021.

Key members of Upworkâs management team - including Upwork President and CEO Hayden Brown, Chief Financial Officer Jeff McCombs, Chief Product and Experience Officer Sam Bright, Senior Vice President of Marketing Lars Asbjornsen, Senior Vice President of Sales Eric Gilpin, and Chief People Officer ZoÃ« Hart - will host a series of presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern Time), which will be followed by a live question and answer session. The event is expected to conclude by approximately 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The event, along with supporting materials, can be accessed live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of Upworkâs website at investors.upwork.com.

About Upwork

Upwork is the worldâs largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Evan Barbosa
Investor Relations
[email protected]


