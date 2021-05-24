Argan, Inc.'s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Gemma Power Systems Enters into an EPC Contract and Receives Notice to Proceed for a 100-MW Solar Project in Pennsylvania

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Argan, Inc.'s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Gemma Power Systems Enters into an EPC Contract and Receives Notice to Proceed for a 100-MW Solar Project in Pennsylvania

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (âArganâ or the âCompanyâ) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gemma Power Systems (âGemmaâ), recently entered into an engineering, procurement and construction (âEPCâ) services contract with CPV Maple Hill Solar, LLC, an affiliate of Competitive Power Ventures, Inc. (âCPVâ), to construct the Maple Hill Solar facility, which will be among the largest solar-powered energy plants in Pennsylvania. Gemma also received Notice to Proceed with project activities immediately. Project completion is scheduled to occur during the second half of 2022.

âCPV is a valued customer, and we are pleased with the opportunity to continue our relationship by providing a turn-key solution in the alternative energy space.â said Colin Trebilcock, President of Gemma Power Systems. âThis large, utility scale, electrical power generating facility will be erected on a 480-acre site and will provide Gemma with another opportunity to utilize the skills and experience of Pennsylvania craft labor which has successfully supported Gemma on past projects.â

The unique Maple Hill Solar project will be constructed using over 235,000 photovoltaic modules to generate approximately 100 megawatts of electrical power. Located in Cambria County on previously cleared timber property, the Maple Hill facility will avoid the release of over 100,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere per year by displacing older, less efficient generation and will add to the clean energy mix in the Commonwealth. The project will employ 250-400 workers at peak construction and will bring significant local tax benefits to the area.

âThe Maple Hill Solar project will be our first renewable generation project with Gemma Power Systems who we have enjoyed a strong working relationship with for more than a decade,â said Gary Lambert, CPV CEO. âCPV values Gemmaâs construction execution expertise in the power industry. We are confident that working together we can successfully complete this project as we look to fulfill our mission of reducing the carbon emissions of our energy supply during the ongoing energy transition without compromising reliability.â

âThis project is a demonstration of our real commitment to provide EPC services to customers in the renewable energy space. We are particularly pleased that the owner of this project is CPV, a long-time customer of our core gas-fired power plant construction business, with whom we share several recent and significant power plant project successes like the CPV Towantic Energy Center,â said Rainer Bosselmann, Arganâs CEO. âAs the U.S. electricity grid continues to evolve with the goals of reducing emissions while maintaining its reliability, our teams continue to focus on providing our customers with proven EPC services today for the construction of power plants that will contribute to a better tomorrow.â

About Argan, Inc.

Arganâs primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Arganâs service offerings have focused on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Companyâs future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the successful addition of new contracts for gas-fired as well as renewable energy projects to backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, the Companyâs ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains, and the Companyâs success in minimizing the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Companyâs businesses. The Company has several signed EPC contracts that have not started and may not start as forecasted due to market and other circumstances beyond its control. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the number of factors described from time to time in the Companyâs SEC filings. In addition, reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment